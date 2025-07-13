These are not the best of times. These, without any doubt, are the worst of times. The magnificent nation that we know as the United States of America is visibly, and may I add palpably, in decline. The country is in fact plummeting to a nadir from which it cannot recover. A course correction now seems unattainable.

Every symptom and sign of it withering away is clearly visible even to the blind. One can feel and sense the decay.

When asked directly about a massive study linking strokes in young people to covid vaccines, an American physician who advocates for ivermectin responds by providing every possible explanation except for the vaccines themselves. He makes sure that the interviewers realise what a great job "Bobby" is doing at the helm of the American health department. You can be certain that when a physician relies on a lawyer, albeit in a position of power, to address chronic health issues in the country, this physician is an ace toady. I have met and seen thousands of obsequious people in India, but I am now realising that there is no shortage of such creatures in the USA.

The American public, legacy media, and popular podcasters are currently grappling with the absurdity of the FDA's approval of yet another fancy mRNA vaccine manufactured by Moderna for use in babies. The ivermectin warrior mentioned above and his interviewers, too, are least interested in the glaring inconsistencies of "Bobby." These individuals are part of the "Bobby can do no wrong" fan club. After all, "Bobby" oversaw the damning book on Fauci. That book alone, although largely accurate, paved the way for Bobby to become the health minister of the USA. Or was it some other dark stuff? Is it even remotely possible that a non-American government has touched and thereby immunised "Bobbie"?

"Bobby "never tires of repeatedly discussing the damage caused by DPT vaccines for African children or the infamous covert gathering, where the connection between the hepatitis vaccine and autism was discussed. There are hundreds of such videos on the internet. But when it comes to the jabbing of American babies with the notorious mRNA vaccine, Bobby is left speechless. We no longer hear his eloquence. And we are not speaking of the starving babies in Gaza.

After almost two years of slaughter, Mr. Joe Rogan finally concedes that something is drastically wrong in a certain part of the world. Why would a certain nation defend itself from babies and children with thousands of rockets and bombs? Such behaviour clearly indicates delayed reflexes and, worst of all, a weak attempt to reconcile history. The delayed and laborious admission by Mr. Rogan is not an isolated example. Mr. Rogan is one of the most popular podcasters in the world. But Mr. Rogan is also one of the chief lackeys of Trump. I highlight Mr. Rogan because he epitomises modern America. The average American simply doesn't care about the serious adverse effects of the mRNA vaccine in babies and children. No wonder the average American deliberately ignores the plight of the brown children being burnt alive in a different part of the world.

The majority of American physicians have undergone multiple Covid vaccinations. Worse, they prescribed the vaccines to their families, friends, and patients. It is impossible for them to admit that they were wrong in their approach to the Covid pandemic. It must be very difficult for them to do so. But at least now, with mountains of evidence regarding the ill effects of Covid vaccines, especially in children, they have an opportunity to speak up. However, I have heard little or nothing.

This brings us to the Epstein files. The law minister publicly states in February that she is in possession of thousands of photos and videos of child abuse. Five months later, the same lady reverses her position and asserts that there are no such documents. One literally gasps at the brazen lies. Such events can only happen in America. The president, who fought the election on the promise of releasing the Epstein files, now blabbers that Epstein is of little concern. He stresses that the American public should move on and forget the "creep." Such behaviour is bizarre—again, something that can happen only in America.

The head of the FBI, the guy with those strange big eyes, kept snarling that he knew who was on the list; the guy who repeatedly boasted that he would dismantle the existing FBI infrastructure now asserts that Epstein killed himself. He has no further comment to make regarding the Epstein list. It’s about time someone told him that he is named after a revered Indian sage who did much more than drink water. It is time the current FBI head lived up to his name. His eloquence now sounds hollow and deceitful. The Americans want the world to believe that there were no victims and no perpetrators. There are millions of Trump supporters who are constantly conjuring excuses for Trump. They refuse to believe that their demigod could do anything evil. Some well-known American women podcasters, who have painted faces, are quickly engaging in damage control. You do not know whether to laugh or cry. The less said the better about the deputy FBI “shenanigans” director.

For years, people have heard stories about influential individuals engaging in child abuse. The narratives never stopped; the details kept amplifying. Over time, Americans began to perceive these stories as mere fabrications and illusions. The American government's reversal of course in the Epstein files will be the subject of thousands of articles. I therefore will not dwell on the subject. However, one gets the sense that there is something nauseating about how Americans conduct themselves.

No wonder the president of the "greatest" country has never uttered a word in defence of tortured, terrified, starving brown babies. Nor, in fact, has "Bobby," who aspires to be president one day, ever done so. They never will. Their DNA is of a different kind. Cruel and shameless. Do these two represent the characteristics of modern America? I really do not know, nor am I interested. As far as I am concerned, the world is not changing; it has already changed.

It is essential for the Indian government to be aware of events in the United States to guide our ancient land through the almost certain imminent quagmire. We should not emulate America. We should never hold America in high regard. America has an epidemic of child abuse and obsequiousness. America can no longer delude itself that it can lead the world.

I have said this before about "Bobby" and will not hesitate to say it again. Selective outrage is nauseous. Also, Trump is not fighting the deep state; man is the deep state.