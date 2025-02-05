You have to be completely unhinged to officially declare that in the event you are assassinated by the Iranians, you have left instructions that Iran be totally obliterated. What if someone, driven by a strong desire to eradicate Iran, chooses to assassinate you and shift the blame onto the Iranians? Trump has also instructed his treasury secretary and secretary of state to ramp up sanctions on Iran so that the export of oil is reduced to nil. Trump has taken warmongering to another level, and within a fortnight of his taking over.

Trump also wants to clear Gaza of all Palestinians. It was not enough to burn, starve, and bomb children; he now wants to sterilise the area by wiping away the remaining local inhabitants. It is fascinating that millions of American citizens are quite comfortable with this mentality. Genocide, ethnic cleansing, and pedocide are the new sports for the current administration. The previous administration was no better, but a tiny few did express embarrassment on a few occasions. Many would consider this as apartheid South Africa on steroids.

There was once a man called Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was fundamentally a peacenik who insisted largely on fair play.But that sort of mindset is no longer popular in the world.Moreover, there were instances when what he said or demanded was quite impractical and outlandish. His flaws, which were not few, are regularly highlighted in India. He, however, was quite clear on the issue of Palestine.

"Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English, or France to the French. It is wrong and inhuman to impose the Jews on the Arabs……Surely it would be a crime against humanity to reduce the proud Arabs so that Palestine can be restored to the Jews partly or wholly as their national home."

Despite the injustices and trauma involved, Trump and his cabinet clearly disagree on the above and are determined to quickly establish a Greater Israel. Maybe this time, call it 'Trump Speed' instead of "Warp Speed."

I wonder how many Americans or my own countrymen have heard of the Deir Yassin massacre. No, this was not the "7th October" outrage, but it took place decades ago, in 1948.

Britain controlled Palestinian affairs until its withdrawal in 1948, yet it allowed Zionist paramilitaries to ethnically 'cleanse' Arab villages in Palestine. The ethnic cleansing of Palestine prompted 80% of the Palestinian inhabitants to evacuate the nation. They became refugees in nearby countries, denied the right to return. This was the 'Nakba,' or the 'calamity.'

A Consultancy of senior Zionists created a set of blueprints (A, B, C, and D) at the home of David Ben-Gurion, widely recognised as the founder of Israel. The ultimate plan, Plan D (Dalet), called for the methodical elimination of Arab populations near Jewish settlements.

The massacre of Palestinian villages was portrayed to the world as self-defence. Plan Dalet had no time constraints. It has never been declared completed, and it is currently being carried out.

The Haganah, the Jewish military force in charge of racial cleansing, devised Plan Dalet. It comprised the 'conquest and destruction of rural areas'. To dissuade people from returning, it authorised village evictions, large-scale intimidation, home demolitions, and the mining of the remains. It tolerated mass murder. Deir Yassin was one of the first places to suffer the atrocities defined by Plan Dalet.

On April 9, 1948, Jewish fighters attacked the village. Ilan Pappé, an Israeli historian, tells what happened:

'Jewish soldiers sprayed the homes of civilians with machine- gun fire, killing many of the inhabitants. The remaining villagers were then gathered in one place and murdered in cold blood, their bodies abused, while a number of women were raped and then killed.’ (Ilan Pappé, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine (2006), page:90)

Menachem Begin (the sixth prime minister of Israel) had then considered the gruesome attack on a peaceful village, which had just a few days earlier signed a peace treaty with the Haganah, as "absolutely necessary." That Friday in 1948 had sowed the seeds of what would unfold in the following decades.

But no one would have ever expected in his or her dreams that an American president would endorse cold-blooded murder of children and women, that he would actually gloat over it.

And the world looks on. In the meantime the nephew of one of one of the greatest US presidents goes on record to say that the manufacture of mRNA vaccine at “Warp Speed” was an “extraordinary accomplishment.” “Demonstration of leadership by President Trump.” He is clearly begging to be the next secretary of health of the US. No wonder, as I have been pointing out for months, this man has not once, yes not once, uttered a word of concern on babies being slaughtered in the thousands. Sadly, the annihilation of civility in America is thorough and complete. America will no longer make friends and influence others.