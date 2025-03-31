https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2501006

The New England Journal of Medicine has developed a habit of making significant gaffes almost as frequently as the Trump administration. Once more, there is an industry-sponsored "peer-reviewed" paper (with 18 authors). Unremarkably, sixteen of these eighteen authors have some form of interest with the sponsoring company, either as consultants, grant recipients, or employees of the sponsoring company. The lead author admits so in his disclosure form published in the Journal, but somehow omits association in a piece covering the same study in one of the most read cardiology websites, called Medscape.

The writers report that semaglutide tablets greatly lower the composite risk of death due to a cardiovascular cause, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke. This is undoubtedly a large study, with patients having a mean age of 66 years and having had type 2 diabetes for the previous 15 years. More than two-thirds are men. To top it all, the experiment is a double-blind, randomised study where neither the patient nor the drug provider knows who is getting the actual drug rather than a dummy pill.

Crucially, there are 9650 participants included in the trial, with a follow-up period of almost 4 years. The participants needed to have at least one of the following conditions: coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease , symptomatic peripheral artery disease, or chronic kidney failure (defined as an eGFR less than 60 mL per minute per 1.73 m2). Tablet semaglutide was to be taken on an empty stomach in the morning with the dose gradually built up to 14 mg per day.

The mean glycated haemoglobin was 8% in both groups; more than half of the participants had cardiovascular disease alone , about 13% had only chronic kidney disease , and around 27% had both cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease.

Now we turn our attention to the results. There was no change in kidney events, which could be attributed to the basal mean eGFR of nearly 74 ml per minute. 1.73 m². Therefore, there is no impact on the advancement of kidney disease.

The majority of patients had heart disease (coronary artery disease). These constituted 71% of all patients studied. Heart failure was present in 23%, while cerebrovascular disease was present in 21% of the patients, and chronic kidney disease was present in 42%. More than a quarter of patients in both groups were on an SGLT2 inhibitor.

In 4 years, semaglutide tablets, as per the paper, reduced the 3-point composite endpoint from 13.8% to 12%, an absolute reduction of only 1.8%. But crucially, there was no significant reduction in the death rate (6.6% to 6.2%). Therefore, the reduction in mortality after taking semaglutide tablets was a mere 0.4%.

There was similarly no tangible difference in rates of fatal or non-fatal strokes; semaglutide reduced strokes from 3.5% to 3.5%. An absolute reduction of 0.1% Perhaps the company sponsoring the trial considers this a major achievement. The trial reduced the non-fatal myocardial infarction from 5.2% to 4%, an absolute reduction of just 1.2%, which is insignificant. Importantly, the discussion provides no details about the nature of these myocardial infarctions, also known as heart attacks.

An "academic" group collaborated with the sponsoring company to oversee the trial. Crucially, the company analysed the data collected by the authors. The company also funded medical writing and editorial support. This arrangement cannot get more convenient.

In summary, the much-touted drug semaglutide is being recommended for patients with diabetes who have underlying heart and chronic kidney disease, which, frankly speaking, has little to show in terms of efficacy. There are no clinically meaningful advantages of oral semaglutide in patients with heart or chronic kidney disease. There is no discernible difference in the outcomes of kidney disease, nor in the rate of stroke or heart failure. Young doctors all over the world must not get swayed by relative reductions in an intervention but stay focused on the absolute difference. This applies regardless of the prestige of the medical journal, the influence of the newspaper, or the number of followers of a podcaster.

There has been a substantial decline in the stocks of Novo Nordisk. The price has significantly reduced by over 50% since June 2024. The company's next-generation anti-obesity drug, CagriSema (a combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide), competition from other companies, and the potential for generic drugs (semaglutide's patent expires in India in March 2026) could all be contributing factors. Could declining stocks of Novo Nordisk be prompting the publication of the current trial?

However, the list of semaglutide users in celebrity circles continues to grow. Mr Elon Musk has undoubtedly lost a significant amount of weight. He has publicly acknowledged that he takes ketamine once a week. He might have been referring to a weekly semaglutide injection instead. Maybe—just maybe— those ugly salutes he gave were the result of an interaction between ketamine and semaglutide.

On a lighter note, hopefully no one is advising Mr Trump to take semaglutide shots. Semaglutide comes with an array of serious adverse effects, ranging from nausea and diarrhoea to intestinal paralysis, altered mentation, gallstones, thyroid cancer, pancreatic cancer, and even sudden blindness. The sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks, sagging breasts, disappearing buttocks, and the ugly thinning of arms are triggering novel cosmetic interventions. Mr. Trump reportedly had no reluctance in receiving five doses of Remdesivir during his battle with Covid. He was exceedingly enthusiastic about the drug.

However, one should stay alert against the publication of trials (in medical journals) that are embraced and lauded by a complicit media that refuses to acknowledge the absence of meaningful clinical benefits of the drug or intervention.

Based on the information in the paper, the company came to the wrong conclusion when they said, "Among people with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, or both, the use of oral semaglutide was associated with a significantly lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events than placebo, without an increase in the incidence of serious adverse events."

Dodgy conclusions must not tarnish the spirit or soul of a study.