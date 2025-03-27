I just finished watching a YouTube video on the assassination of JFK. It's almost half an hour long and involves an interview with a renowned author and expert on JFK's assassination. Lyndon Johnson and a rogue subset of the CIA are the targets of predictable suspicion. But neither Israeli nor Mossad involvement is mentioned. There is not a single word mentioning Israeli involvement. There is not even a hint of Israeli involvement. Not once is James Angleton, the counterintelligence CIA chief with stunningly close ties with Israeli intelligence agencies, mentioned. The renowned author seems unaware of the 180-page report on Oswald that Angleton had on his desk a week before JFK's murder and that Angleton was involved in the smuggling of nuclear secrets to Israel. JFK had been actively working against Israel developing nuclear weapons, and this is well described by Michael Piper in his book “Final Judgement.”

“I am a patsy..”

“In 1964, the commission concluded that Oswald acted alone and found no credible evidence to suggest the involvement of anyone else.”

At this rate, we will need another 60 years to pinpoint the actual culprits involved in JFK's assassination. The American media are experts in the art of deception, deflection, and obfuscating the truth. The alternate media are no better, however much they bleat that they are different. For example, a leading podcaster has three separate interviews with Oliver Stone (director of the movie JFK) but fails to recognise the fact that the director is half Jewish and that the movie was financed by Arnon Milchan, an Israeli billionaire and spy. The movie explores various possibilities but does not factor in the slightest role of Israeli intelligence. Instead of providing actual information, these podcasts merely serve as exercises to obscure the truth. I trust you understand that these podcasts do not attempt to delve into the actual events of that fateful day in November 1963.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387

I, however, am more concerned about a different subject. This is a subject I am well-versed in. Covid. I became alert in March 2020 after reading an editorial by Fauci and Redfield in the NEJM. Fauci and Redfield admit that mortality due to the new Covid virus would be around just 0.1%; "This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza…" The very next day, I watched with horror as Fauci elaborated on the dangers of this new virus and the absolute necessity of lockdown. The actual fatality figures were even lower: 0.0003% in those below 20, 0.002% in the twenties, 0.01% in the thirties, and 0.04% in the forties. It was 0.5% in those over 60 years old, with overall mortality for ages 0 to 69 being only 0.06% to 0.08%. There was obviously a dark ulterior motive behind the imposition of the house arrests.

Clearly, Fauci was brazenly indulging in propaganda. He writes that the new virus may not be any more hazardous than the influenza virus, yet he simultaneously engages in fearmongering on television and through every possible media outlet available to him. Importantly in the editorial, he talks about a rapidly developing vaccine and, of course, his favourite drug, Remdesivir. This nonsense would persist for at least the next two years, terrifying the public, confining them within their homes, misleading them about treatment options, and ultimately depriving them of the appropriate care. Ultimately, they would be ambushed with the "vaccines".

I, therefore, sensing an ulterior motive, went public against lockdowns in March 2020 itself. I made a series of short videos on YouTube. reassuring the public not to get scared of the virus, however much it is spoken about in the media; the importance of natural immunity; the forceful probability that the virus was man-made; the idiocy of closing down schools; and, of course, the effectiveness of ivermectin against the Covid-19 virus. These videos were made in 2020 itself. I yawn when someone now talks about the futility of lockdowns, vaccinations, and the deliberate defamation of ivermectin.

https://bmjopenquality.bmj.com/content/14/1/e003131

John Ioannidis, a world-renowned epidemiologist, was doing sterling work. He methodically and in great detail exposed the damage and silliness of the lockdowns in peer-reviewed journals. I must highlight a brilliant paper by his group that reveals a potential bias in how the British Medical Journal (BMJ) handled papers published during the pandemic. I appreciate the British Medical Journal's moral courage in publishing his paper. I rate the BMJ many notches higher than both the New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet are concerned regarding objectivity and evidence-based publications.

The paper attempts to evaluate the objectivity of papers published by various advocates of approaches to handling the Covid pandemic. Papers (on Covid) published until April 2024 were assessed to compare a group advocating aggressive zero Covid measures with control groups suggesting less restrictive measures. The latter consisted of the government group SAGE; the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration; and UK scientists. The advocates for aggressive measures (that turned out to be useless and harmful) were the Vaccines-Plus Initiative and the indieSAGE group (independent SAGE).

The results of this paper were staggering; of the 41 authors who published more than 10 COVID papers in the BMJ, 8 were scientists advocating aggressive restrictive measures (19.5%), 7 were editors (17%), 23 were non-medicos (journalists and regular columnists , 56%), and only 3 were non-advocates (7%).

The authors caution at the outset that unlike scientific conclusions, which are based on a balanced analysis of risks, benefits, harms, or even uncertainties, advocacy groups pitch for policies without acknowledging the complexities involved. Advocacy may not only turn out to be biased, but it may also have financial or ideological motives.

The BMJ permitted "massively" the publication of papers by advocates howling for the strictest possible measures, including vaccine mandates and harsh lockdowns. We must always remember the absurdity of masking individuals despite limited evidence supporting its effectiveness. The general public largely ignored the forced masking of little children.

The BMJ, however, gave minuscule space to scientists suggesting a commonsensical approach based on evidence-based medicine. "Advocates of restricted, focused measures have almost been extinct from BMJ pages."

Worse, most of the Covid literature published in the BMJ consisted of opinion pieces that did not get externally reviewed. There is also no disclosure of conflicts of interest. The editorial written by Fauci that I have cited belongs to this category of sheer propaganda, albeit published not in the BMJ but in the New England Journal of Medicine.

It comes as no surprise that the authors with the most papers published in the BMJ also had the most publications in The Lancet. These were mostly opinion pieces with little or no evidence-based medicine to back them. Both belonged to Vaccines Plus and IndieSAGE.

Interestingly, the chief editor of The Lancet , who is a self-proclaimed ZeroCovid absolutist, authored 50 publications in his journal. Like-minded aggressive absolutist advocates reviewed papers published in the BMJ by authors of the aggressive approach.

The authors conclude that future journals should accommodate diverse viewpoints to enhance the reader's understanding of the issue at hand. I firmly support this advice, especially when it comes to legacy and alternative media. We must give both sides an opportunity to present their respective cases for the benefit of the general public. The last 5 years have been terrible where truth is concerned, especially so in India, where the media firmly refused to give a contrarian view the slightest chance to be seen or heard.

Sadly, the American media are no better. The classic mistake by the alternative media has been their excessive praise for the current Cabinet members. In one stroke, the world has been exposed to the rank sloppiness and stupidity of the heads and directors of their intelligence agencies. The top podcasters in America, ironically, have consistently praised some of these intelligence heads. Please remember not to take these podcasters too seriously; you do so at your own risk. Meanwhile, it would be beneficial for some of these arrogant spies to undergo a thorough education in discretion at RAW (the Indian Research Analysis Wing). They don't even know how to lie before a committee! You find yourself cringing as they attempt to evade the questions in the most foolish manner possible.