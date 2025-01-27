The second Trump era has commenced with enormous intensity and enthusiasm; he holds little regard for reflection. He has signed a flurry of executive orders. Most of them are sensible and much needed. Localisation of nearly 70,000-80,000 lost children has already taken place. The government machinery must use all available force to stop child trafficking.

Egyptians, who fear another Nakba and will not participate directly or indirectly in the "Greater Israel game plan," are not amenable to coaxing Egypt to absorb Palestinian refugees. Mr. Trump will soon realise that the Palestinian issue is not as simple or straightforward as it may appear to him. Imposing tariffs or bringing down the price of oil will neither wash away nor resolve genocidal tendencies.

But what is most worrying is his proximity to the CTO of Oracle and the CEO of OpenAI. Images of Mr. Trump standing alongside Tony Fauci, as the latter betrayed and misled not only the USA but the rest of the world on SARS-CoV-2 and the vaccines that were developed to tackle it, are still fresh in the mind. At that time, Mr. Trump watched with a look of parental affection as Fauci continued to lie. Mr. Trump had been remarkably gullible. One was hoping he'd learnt some lessons by now. But it does not seem so. Importantly, he has never expressed any concern about the warp speed vaccines.

It is alright to bat for AI, but publicly pitching for AI mRNA vaccines to manage cancer is more than an overreach; this is bizarre. Cancer is a complicated subject that has remained largely incurable for the last 100 years despite immense advances in chemotherapy, immune-based treatment, and radiotherapy. For most cancers, a true extension of life remains unattainable. One possible explanation could be an incorrect reliance on genetic mutations. Observations have repeatedly shown a correlation between mutations and a specific cancer that is not robust. Also, gene sequences in metastases in different organs of the same patient do not show uniformity. Transplanting the nucleus of a cancer cell into a normal cell does not trigger tumour growth, while when the reverse is done by introducing a nucleus from a normal into a cancer cell, there is no check in tumour cell differentiation.

Theoretically, the underlying mechanism of cancer exists outside the nucleus and away from the chromosome. Scientists are increasingly adopting the belief that damaged mitochondria are the root cause of cancer. Every biology student knows that mitochondria produce ATP in the cell's cytoplasm. Damaged mitochondria force a cell to turn to fermentation to provide energy, and in this process may be altering human chromosomes to set off uncontrolled cell division. The cancer cell, because of damaged mitochondria, is compelled to use other fuels to produce energy; these are primarily glucose and glutamine. This is the metabolic cancer theory, and it makes sense because whatever and wherever the tumour occurs, the mitochondria are invariably found to be anatomically and physiologically suboptimal.

Therefore, reports suggest that reducing daily carbohydrate intake to only 20 to 40 grams can effectively prevent cancer. It is also possible to prevent cancer by fasting, as the mechanism is the same. In the fasting state, the body goes into a ketone production mode; the liver manufactures beta-hydroxybutyric acid and acetoacidic acid. These are water-soluble and considered super fuels. A normal cell, in a fasting state, can easily switch to the ketone fuel diet, but the cancer cell hampered with damaged mitochondria cannot.

To simplify, you fast, using no glucose, and the body converts liver fat into ketone products for fuel. The ketone fuel, however, cannot be used by the tumour cell, and it self-destructs.

The other approach to zap a cancer cell is to prevent it using the amino acid glutamine. Use an anti-glutamine substance. This is where it gets very interesting. Ivermectin and fenbendazole have successfully treated advanced solid cancers in multiple reports. Dr. William Makis, a senior oncologist, has the latest testimonial for a 60-year-old with stage 4 lung cancer. Ivermectin and fenbendazole shrank the lung mass by 37% and completely cleared the metastases in the spleen, muscles, and adrenal glands. Two months later, the astonishing results became evident. His oncologist started the patient on Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

I have never hesitated to prescribe ivermectin for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, or parainfluenza. I have never been disappointed. Each and every patient has recovered. I doubt if I will ever treat a cancer patient, but it is imperative that ivermectin and fenbendazole are studied in cancer patients.

Now that I have this knowledge, I find it difficult to understand why anyone would encourage a Chief Technology Officer at Oracle to utter absurdities about mRNA vaccines. The entire world is fully, if not largely, aware of the dangers of mRNA vaccines. We also now have a paper underscoring the fact that the container of mRNA not only travels where it pleases in the body but is definitely capable of inflaming the heart along with damaging the blood vessels to the heart.

Let us assume for a moment that the cancer gene mutation theory is not flawed and that there is some scope for an mRNA vaccine, but then what about the toxic carrier or container technology? Did the White House Chief of Staff fail to vet the Oracle CTO? Is the Chief of Staff not aware that last year the same Oracle CTO salivated over the prospect of installing a camera 24/7 for surveillance? His camera would keep rolling even when you had to use the toilet. The man is sick.He may be dreaming. He could be dreaming about the management of a concentration camp. Gaza, perhaps?

This man is no oracle. He is a monstrosity. And he is standing next to a beaming Mr. Trump.

The next man is equally intriguing. Mr. Trump surely keeps interesting company. A man accused by his sister of sexual impropriety is in the same frame as the US president. How? Beggar's belief. Worse, in his apartment, a young whistleblower with OpenAI has met his end. Photos on the internet clearly demonstrate the young whistleblower was 'suicided' in the most brutal manner. This occurred a few weeks ago. Both the medical personnel who performed the autopsy and the law enforcement investigating the case have covered the murder. I agree that we are all innocent until proven guilty. But how do you get invited to the White House with such a broad needle of suspicion directed at you?

Mr. Trump needs to slow down; he has to be very careful with his recommendations. Or else the next four years could prove arduous for him, the US, and especially the world. Granted, we are in the honeymoon period, but this may not last long. The world cannot and must not tolerate another mRNA fiasco. In the meantime China has officially taken the lead in AI; it is now DeepSeek versus the new Deep State. DeepSeek is currently the number 1 app across all categories