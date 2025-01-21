There is something rotten in the United States. This is true in a literal sense, not just as depicted in Shakespeare's imagery. Otherwise, why would a senile and demented Joe Biden grant Tony Fauci a pardon? A "full and Unconditional Pardon" for "offenses against the United States that he may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 2014."

This situation is shocking, absurd, and completely predictable. Not only Joe Biden, but the preceding administration is also complicit in the death of at least 15 million people due to the various Covid vaccines that were unleashed on the gullible and unsuspecting public across the planet. Trump has always taken great pride in his role in accelerating the production of dangerous gene products at "warp speed," in his own words.

Finally, we have solid proof that labs in the United States of America designed, manufactured, and juiced up SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 was a synthetic creation by Ralph Baric in a lab at the University of North Carolina. This synthetic virus with the furin cleavage site right in the middle of the spike protein was exclusively designed by Baric, but this product was incapable of aerial transmission.

Tony Fauci and his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or NIAID, directly oversaw the Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana, where they refined the Baric creation.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) declined Baric's Defuse bid due to its high cost and risk. Peter Daszak (EcoHealth) cleverly and deviously split this into 3 NIAID grants, the crucial ones being the RO1 for work in a Bio2 lab by Shi Zen Li in Wuhan ($3.2 million) and the UO1 CREID bid for the work to be done at the Bio 4 Lab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology by an Australian contractor (an immunology expert). The work at the Bio 4 Lab involved infecting a group of live Chinese horseshoe bats with a live-attenuated virus vaccine (SARS-CoV-2) to assess their aerial transmissibility.

Importantly, the work by Shi Zhen Li at her Bio 2 Lab consisted of collecting bat samples and transporting them to the two American laboratories for further research.

Crucially, Tony Fauci was directly responsible for funding the two Bio 2 and Bio 4 labs. Fauci was fully aware that he was funding both projects. SARS-CoV-2 was created in two US laboratories and then sent to Wuhan for testing in Chinese bats. The leak, albeit inadvertant, took place at the Bio 4 Lab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci is therefore lying through his teeth when he states that the NIH did not fund "gain of function" research. Fauci not only funded but also oversaw the creation of SARS-CoV-2 in two US laboratories.

This begs the question, "Why did Fauci grant this odious pardon?" The answer is simple. American establishments, whether under Biden or under Trump, will never concede that directly or indirectly they are responsible for the havoc wreaked by the pandemic. It is simple to blame Nazis, Stalinists, and Chinese communists for crimes. But infinitely more difficult is owning up to one's own chicanery and misadventures.

Similarly, neither the Americans nor the British will ever admit to being complicit in the widespread, deliberate slaughter of babies and children in the Middle East. Check out how many posts or notes are available on Substack about the premeditated and purposeful burning of children alive.However, there will be a significant number of posts discussing the harms and injuries caused by vaccines.

People will return to their regular business and daily lives after a brief and shrill expression of outrage over Biden's ludicrous pardon.

Please note that the pardon only applies to offenses committed against the United States, with little regard for the rest of the world. A major Freudian slip, if ever there was one. We are witnessing an unprecedented epidemic of criminals pardoning other criminals. The number of criminals pardoning other criminals is at an all-time high.



