Now that the woman accused of flying the military helicopter into a commercial plane has come out in the open to reveal she was never on the Black Hawk, it makes the new president look plain idiotic. Even Idi Amin would not have rushed to address a press conference within hours of the horrible crash to blame DEI. Even if the new president is correct in his assessment, the timing was both audacious and incorrect. No head of state in his right mind hurls accusations. or begins the blame game hours after a catastrophe. Expressing condolences on such a solemn and tragic occasion is the appropriate action. Unsurprisingly, the millions of followers were oblivious to the unusual conduct. The obsession with having the spotlight constantly on him suggests not delinquency but signs of senility.

The world has watched multiple videos of the military helicopter slamming into the ill-fated commercial plane. There was no survivor; dozens are dead. The plane split into two, and the broken parts plunged into an icy river below. Despite the clear night and uncompromised visibility, the chopper remained unwavering and rammed into the commercial plane. A stroke or a heart attack would have made the chopper shake or wobble a bit. There are no such signs. The chopper was flying above the permitted altitude and went straight for the commercial plane.

This was no accident. The media and politicians, including the president, can cry hoarse about DEI, ACT error, or pilot error. This was something else. This looks like a premeditated, predetermined, planned attack on this particular commercial aircraft, or it could have been any other aircraft that night.

We all know that we can remotely fly the Black Hawk helicopter. Where was the necessity for the president to blame a DEI recruit or posts on X for a transgender being responsible? Mercifully, the question of faith has still not emerged. This, however, was not an accident. As of now, the reason or logic behind the attack remains unclear.

Now an air ambulance has crashed in America with dozens of casualties. The new president is yet to voice his opinion on the cause or reasons behind this sad crash. Who is the pilot of this plane? Most likely a non-white, but we are still to be told. Only a non-white can be so incompetent.

Less than a week ago, an F35 jet plunged onto the ground. It would be fascinating to know whether the pilot concerned was a DEI selection or a TRANS. Obviously a US-manufactured fighter jet cannot crash. American technology and production are fire- and crash-proof; the pilot, likely non-white, made the mistake.

It would be interesting to go through the list of passengers and the crew of the downed commercial plane. Who were the pilots and personnel in the military chopper? Did someone manage the chopper remotely? Who was piloting the commercial plane?

The American public needs to quickly recognise that their country is shifting from a woke left perspective to an intolerant mentality, all under the guise of "common sense" and merit. I won't be surprised if the world suddenly receives a "chatter" about Iran. A transcript connecting Iran could magically surface. But in the meantime, all blame lies with DEI.

I could have aired my views on X but have gotten shadow banned for some time now. The censorship is undisguised and brutal Nobody enjoys listening to the truth. Free expression is fine, but the auditory cortex of the brain must be satisfied. You never know when someone might jerk an arm into a ramrod-straight salute.

I do not need a blue whale to tell me that there is something profoundly wrong in America. We face tumultuous times ahead.