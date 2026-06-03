Could anyone please elucidate why today's Financial Times is focusing exclusively on vaccines and not addressing a repurposed drug for Ebola?

The Iranians are no longer interested in a ceasefire. Rumour has it that they have at least one nuke, if not two. They have signalled to the Americans that they will demonstrate the nuke if the bombing in Lebanon continues and the Hormuz blockade remains.



However, the front-page news in today's Financial Times is even more alarming: three vaccines against Ebola are being rapidly advanced into clinical trials, and potential treatments will be tested using "no-frills" protocols that previously identified remdesivir as a "lifesaver" during Covid.



Even the WHO was compelled to advise against the use of remdesivir in patients with Covid because it failed to alter clinical outcomes and had no effect on mortality. Remdesivir carries a mortality rate of more than 80% in Ebola patients with a high viral score.



It is imperative that repurposed medicines be tested on Ebola patients. This would be common sense; physicians in the DR Congo and Uganda could easily do a pilot study with a mere 20 confirmed cases of Ebola; they could use ivermectin or zinc/chloroquine.