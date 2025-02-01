Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Department of German Efficiency.

Dr. Deepak Natarajan
Feb 01, 2025
Share
Transcript

Who does he remind you of?

We all could benefit from a little help from the Department of German Efficiency.

Indeed, it is not too distant. It is already rolling.

Discussion about this podcast

Dr.’s Substack
Dr.’s Substack
Authors
Dr. Deepak Natarajan