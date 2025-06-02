Andrew, as long as I can remember, the Russians have always stood by us.

During the 1965 war, Pakistan was heavily armed with American Sabre jets and Patton tanks, and they also provided valuable American intelligence. Meanwhile, the Indians emerged victorious with Russian Migs and old Sherman tanks.

Nothing changed in the 1971 war apart from the fact that Nixon and Kissinger came out in total support of the Pakistanis; Nixon even dispatched the nuclear-armed Seventh Fleet to intimidate the Indians to declare a ceasefire. Brezhnev once again came out openly in support of the Indians by signing a pact with Indira Gandhi and ordering Russian submarines to counter American and British submarines prowling the Indian coastal waters.

The result was an unprecedented and historic military victory that saw the birth of Bangladesh and the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani POWs, who incidentally were treated very humanely by the personal intervention of the Indian army chief, General Manekshaw. Alas, the Pakistanis never reciprocated when they had Indian POWs.

Maybe the IDF could learn a few lessons in grace, magnanimity, decency, and basic humanity while dealing with Palestinian prisoners, who are not even combatants. There are thousands of them, including children as young as 12 years.

I read Dostoevsky as a 15-year-old schoolboy. It was sheer chance I got hold of both Crime and Punishment and The Brothers Karamazov. My good luck was that a friend's father was a member of the Russian library in Delhi. I was given a deadline of 4 days to read these 2 books, as they had to be returned to the library. I had previously read works by Hemingway and Steinbeck and had even dabbled with Camus's The Stranger, but Dostoevsky offered an entirely unique challenge. Dostoevsky's portrayal of Raskolnikov and the detective who ultimately cornered him left me in awe. This was literature in a different league altogether, and I still consider it the best fiction book that I have ever read. Over the years I read Crime and Punishment three times.

The Brothers Karamazov presented a challenging reading experience for a schoolboy, yet it unveiled an entirely new realm. I realised that the Russians most certainly thought Dostoevsky was the best novelist ever. Many consider Tolstoy to be a more significant figure, but in my opinion, Dostoevsky stands out. Dostoevsky is the best; his characters think and speak sometimes tangentially, but never in a linear fashion, at least most of the time.

Crucially, the Russians have always enjoyed Indian music, especially Hindi songs from Bollywood. It would not be wrong to state that some Indian songs were giant hits with the Russians despite them not understanding the lyrics. It was the music that enthralled them, suggesting a strong, albeit hidden, cultural connection between Indians and Russians.

I was barely 10 years old when the 1965 war with Pakistan broke out, but even as a child I sensed that it was Russia that was supporting us and not the Americans. The 1971 war validated my suspicions that the Americans did not take too kindly to us. I was bitterly disappointed , hurt, and angry when I got my hands on the "Deception" book, which had graphic details describing how the Americans funded the Pakistani nuclear programme over decades. The Americans also directly and indirectly funded, armed and trained almost all Pakistani terror groups, even the one responsible for the mass murders in Pahalgam recently. Ronald Reagan, for some very twisted reasons, was the first American president to decide to look the other way, while Pakistan began its uranium enrichment program in the 1980s. Successive American presidents from both big parties followed suit. American policy has been to allow Pakistan to manufacture as many nukes as it desires.

The nauseating fact is that the Pakistanis never hid the fact that their entire military nuclear programme was aimed at annihilating India. I therefore find it extremely odd that Indians go ga ga over Indians in high positions in US MNCs. I don't have to aim them. But history manifestly informs us that America has never operated in India's interest. America's foreign policy decisions have consistently favoured Pakistan, and further evidence of those decisions is that Pakistan has been awarded 40 billion dollars by the World Bank, in addition to the 2-4 billion dollars from the IMF for its involvement in the recent killings of 26 Indian men, most of whom were Hindus, along with one Nepalese gentleman (who was also Hindu). Only the American government can have the obscene temerity to indulge in such brazen actions.

This brings us back to the Russians, a deeply emotional people who greatly cherish the family unit. I can understand the Americans' indifference to the burning alive or shooting dead of little children in Gaza. The deaths of thousands of children in Gaza have been ongoing for nearly two years. You may violently disagree, but clearly the Gospels have failed to instil any empathy in the average American.

Don't you see the irony? The man who pretended to speak the loudest against vaccinating children has never mentioned the extermination of Gazan babies. He has not uttered a single word about the extermination of Gazan babies. It's no surprise that he enjoys posing for photos under the Israeli flag. Now who could have possibly anticipated that he would block a self-amplifying RNA vaccine against Covid, knowing well the toxicity and the potential hazards of such vaccine technology? Many in his camp believed so. Todyism is not a monopoly of Indians; sycophancy is rampant in the USA. Trump derives great pleasure from this type of "loyalty". The new man in charge of American health is no different. No wonder the FDA approved Moderna's saRNA vaccine for Covid. There was not even a placebo-controlled trial. There is a pattern here. You continue to complain about your uncle's murder, yet when the entire world is enthralled with the news that your uncle's elimination stemmed from his strong opposition to Israeli nuclear proliferation in Dimona, you seek many Israelis as you can, all the while wearing a broad smile.

Therefore, I knew that the Yanks would not take any action to halt the ethnic cleansing, even as the little babies continued to be slaughtered daily with American funds and logistics. I, however, continued to hope that the Russians would take notice. Surely Mr Putin, being a father, would take more substantial action rather than just making weak statements about Israeli intransigence. But Putin and his foreign minister kept on issuing complexly worded statements that disapproved of Israeli actions. Putin has not taken any substantial measures to restrain the Israelis in Gaza and the West Bank. Months have gone by, thousands of children have been slaughtered, but Putin did nothing. I understand his hands are tied; the Ukrainians smashed 40 Russian jets deep in Russian territory. However, witnessing the deliberate starvation of small children is heartbreaking. The Russians' lack of empathy in response to this situation was unexpected. Russian foreign policy regarding the current state of Gaza is baffling, to say the least. Is it because of Jewish pressure? A significant proportion of Israelis are Russian.

It is common knowledge that the majority of American senators and Congress representatives are heavily compromised by the Israelis. Pervasive corruption in American politics neither scandalises nor exercises the average American. The American people have accepted this situation as normal for decades. However, it has come as a shock to speculate that Russians are also compromised. Maybe they are too. "Mother Russia" badly needs to exhibit some maternal love for children being murdered in the thousands, albeit in another land. Putin may learn too late that the Gods love little children of whatever colour the most and therefore can get very displeased if they are deliberately damaged.

But then, maybe there are no Gods.

What would have been the responses or perspectives of Dostoevsky or Tolstoy on this horrific genocide? Or even Steinbeck and Hemingway? Regrettably, we currently lack that degree of intellect.