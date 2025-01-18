Bernice Eddy, MD, PhD, was one of the researchers tasked with examining the brand-new polio Salk vaccine, which contained the killed virus. However, to her dismay, Eddy discovered that the monkeys she had injected developed paralysis. She promptly sent the evidence to the NIH establishment, which chose to ignore her warnings and go ahead with the vaccination program anyway. This happened in the late 50s.Some of the vaccine batches had not completely inactivated the polio virus.

The vaccine was considered highly effective and safe. Within days, political pressure led to the vaccine's licensing, and within a few weeks, 5 million doses saw use. Reports emerged of polio cases among immunized children 13 days after the administration of the first doses. All of these initial cases had received vaccines manufactured by one company—Cutter Laboratories. Cutter's vaccine infected nearly 220,000 people with live polio virus (including 100,000 contacts of immunized children); 70,000 developed muscle weakness, 164 suffered severe paralysis, and 10 died.

It is understandable that a small number of sane voices advocate for more rigorous testing of vaccines intended for perfectly healthy children and adults. The purpose of vaccines is to prevent disease, not to treat or cure it.

Transferring Eddy to an influenza section of the NIH was a predictable punishment. She, however, came across another remarkable scientist by the name of Sarah Stewart. The two of them went on to discover for the first time that a virus could cause cancer. They named this the 'polyoma' virus, later confirmed to be the Simian Virus #40, or SV-40. Simian is another name for a monkey.

The issue was that the Salk-killed vaccine's intended polio virus grew in the kidneys of monkeys. Therefore, there was a high likelihood that the polio vaccine could harbour SV-40 contamination, potentially leading to a variety of cancers in the future. We are talking about two brilliant women who, more than 70 years ago, had realised the dangers of hurriedly manufactured contaminated vaccines.

Ironically, millions of arms have received Covid mRNA vaccines that contain SV-40. It's understandable why many rational individuals are genuinely concerned. Evidence also suggests that plasmid DNA contaminated mRNA vaccines, posing a significant risk of cancer development due to their integration with human DNA.

There is a ton of data on the toxic effects of mRNA vaccines on the human heart. Major problems range from myocardial infarction, myocarditis, arrhythmia, and heart failure. Worse, we now have evidence that the mRNA sequence in a fat bubble can induce heart cells to express spike protein, which directly damages the heart cells and the microscopic vessels that supply them. Even macroscopic vessels get inflamed, resulting in blood clots. Clinical, biopsy, and autopsy data validate heart damage through mRNA sequences.

At the outset, when the vaccines were rolled out with tremendous fanfare, it was repeatedly proclaimed that the vaccine would stay localized in the arm. There was little or no danger of the product going into other areas of the human body. Furthermore, the inability of the mRNA molecule to penetrate the nucleus virtually guaranteed against its integration with human DNA. So we were told. No one was informed that the vaccines used to inoculate the public were made using a bacterial plasmid (DNA) that could always penetrate the nucleus and attach with the human genome.

The manufacturing company made every effort to conceal the fact that it knew the mRNA molecule inside the fat bubble, or the lipid nanoparticle (LNP), travelled to almost every organ in the human body, including the liver, kidney, spleen, heart, brain, ovary, testis, and even bone marrow.

Recently, a peer-reviewed paper alarmingly reported the detection of SV-40 and plasmid DNA in the blood of vaccinated individuals, in addition to mRNA. Simultaneously, another study discovered fat bubbles, also known as LNPs, which transport mRNA sequences and cause damage to heart tissue and blood vessels in and around the heart. This research was done in mice, so purists may argue it cannot be applied to humans. However, it's undeniable that the vaccines underwent rapid manufacturing and even faster testing in humans. The company itself conducted a post-marketing analysis and found that nearly 2.8% of those vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine died. That is 28,000 deaths in a million vaccinated.

Even as the dust settles, one gets the sense we are in for many more scary revelations. It is becoming clear that the very idea of mRNA vaccine technology is not only shaky but dangerous. Researchers have found the mRNA container to be pathogenic to the heart. It could very well be toxic to other tissues and organs as well.

Robert Malone filed for a patent in 1995, revealing a cationic fat bubble or container that has the potential to transport mRNA sequences into humans and other vertebrates. The patent... US 6867195 B1 was granted in March 2005. Philip Felgner, Jon Asher Wolff, and Dennis Carson were the other inventors along with Malone.

From the summary of the invention filed for the patent,"The present invention provides a method for delivering a pharmaceutical or immunogenic polypeptide to the interior of a cell of a vertebrate in vivo, comprising a pharmaceutically acceptable injectable carrier and a naked polynucleotide operatively coding for the polypeptide into the interstitial space of a tissue comprising the cell, whereby the naked polynucleotide is taken up into the interior of the cell and has an immunogenic or pharmacological effect on the vertebrate."

Clearly the invention has not aged well. The lipid bubble (LNP) invades every organ, allowing itself and its content to create havoc. In reality, research has proven that the invention, far from being specific and effective, causes a multitude of severe adverse effects, including death.

Undoubtedly, a well-intentioned invention has severely backfired. The company producing this container never approved the lipid bubble, also known as LNP, for diagnostic or treatment purposes in humans or even animals, making it crucial to start anew.

Criticism against the mRNA vaccine rollout, coming from the very people who invented the fat bubble (LNP), is somewhat ironic. The louder the protests now, the greater the incongruity.