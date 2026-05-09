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Hanta virus should be tackled with Ivermectin

Dr. Deepak Natarajan's avatar
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
May 09, 2026

nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2009040
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20220275346A1/en

I endorse ivermectin for those afflicted with Hanta virus pulmonary syndrome, drawing from my experience in managing RNA virus infections, including influenza, parainfluenza, and Covid, utilising oral ivermectin.

Transmission of the Hanta Andes virus between individuals is well-documented; regrettably, the mortality rate can be significant.

The WHO has rejected ivermectin as a therapeutic option; however, I dissent.

The genome has been patented, and therefore vaccines should be around the corner.

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