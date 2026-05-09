nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2009040

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20220275346A1/en



I endorse ivermectin for those afflicted with Hanta virus pulmonary syndrome, drawing from my experience in managing RNA virus infections, including influenza, parainfluenza, and Covid, utilising oral ivermectin.



Transmission of the Hanta Andes virus between individuals is well-documented; regrettably, the mortality rate can be significant.



The WHO has rejected ivermectin as a therapeutic option; however, I dissent.

The genome has been patented, and therefore vaccines should be around the corner.

