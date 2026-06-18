How could you ignore the brutalisation of your own children in your country for decades?

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How can the British, who avenged the deaths of 6,000 of their own (and 200 children and women in Kanpur) during the 1857 Indian Rebellion by killing 150,000 to 600,000 Indian civilians and soldiers, completely disregard the complaints of 250,000 young White girls who were tortured and raped for decades in the heart of their country by a minority constituting a mere 2.1% to 6% of the population??



This minority group has been responsible for nearly 95% of all convictions in child sexual exploitation cases. Common sense demands justice for the victims and prosecution of members of the English establishment that looked the other way due to either laziness or being scared of being labeled a “racist.”



The English of 1857 were made of sterner stuff.



The Rupert Lowe Report is a must read, but not for the fainthearted.

