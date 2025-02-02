Clinically, we divide heart failure into two categories: heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Both present with symptoms of breathlessness, cough, easy fatigability, and swelling of feet. Both carry the same prognosis, which is that a substantial number will perish in a few years if left untreated.

Multiple large, double-blind, randomised trials have demonstrated that a combination of beta blockers, angiotensin receptor blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, neprilysin inhibitors (ARB, ACEI, and ARNI), mineralocorticoid inhibitors (MRNA), and sodium glucose co-inhibitors (SGLT2) can reduce mortality and hospitalisation by a staggering 30%–40% in patients with hFrEF. This may be an overestimate.

However, this is not the case in patients with HFpEF. In real life, HFrEF is different from HFpEF if the left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF) is less than 50%. In some studies, LVEF less than 40% has been used as a definition.

The best way to manage patients with HFpEF is to aggressively treat the accompanying conditions, such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, or coronary artery disease. Almost half of all hospitalised patients with heart failure have HFpEF. The patients are older and more likely to be females. Mortality ranges from 15% in one year to 70% by 5–10 years.

The drugs that work in HFrEF do not show the same promise in HFpEF. For instance, ARNI did not show efficacy in a large study that included almost 4900 patients. The researchers insisted that there was a signal of possible benefit in women and those with an LVEF below 57%.

Research has not demonstrated the effectiveness of beta blockers. Studies have shown that finerenone, a mineralocorticoid, lowers the composite endpoint of mortality and heart failure events.

The SGLT2 inhibitors, empagliflozin and dapagliflozin, have garnered significant attention in the treatment of HFpEF. A meta-analysis has shown a 20% reduction in deaths and hospitalisations, but there is no reduction in the mortality rate alone. The benefit was largely driven by reduced hospital admissions.

We now get to the latest trial (SUMMIT Trial) that is bound to attract massive attention from the legacy media, especially as it is present in the current issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. The incretin mimics, semaglutide and tirzepatide, are the darlings of celebrities worldwide. Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide receptor 1 agonist (GLP-1), while tirzepatide is a long-acting analogue of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and GLP receptors.

Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures semaglutide, calls it Ozempic, while Eli Lilly, the company that makes tirzepatide, calls it Mounjaro. Both drugs have the potential to significantly impact the Indian market. Ozempic is already a hit in the US, a country with a significant obesity burden in its population. Celebrities like Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey swear by Ozempic. Indian companies like Cipla and Dr. Reddy's are also coming up with generic versions of Ozempic.

Novo Nordisk has singlehandedly sustained Denmark's economy while the rest of Europe struggled with the Covid pandemic crisis. Europe still solely uses Ozempic as an antidiabetic medication, while the US sells the majority of the drug for cosmetic reasons. European regulators must be taking the litany of serious adverse effects with more concern than their American counterparts. The list is formidable: stomach paralysis, paralysis of the intestine, gallstones, thyroid cancer, cancer of the pancreas, and even possible suicidal thoughts.

The most recent study of tirzepatide in people with heart failure and preserved ejection fractions (HFpEF) is a small, randomised trial with a median age of 61 years. It includes only 731 patients. A little more than half were females. The median follow-up was 2 years, and the treated group got weekly injections of tirzepatide in doses ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg. The control group received a placebo injection; both groups continued with other heart failure medicines that were more or less the same in both groups. The mean age was 65 years.

Quality of life was better in the treated group at one year. The combination of heart failure deaths and hospitalisations was significantly lower in the tirzepatide group, primarily due to a reduction in hospitalisations. alone and not deaths. In fact, there were more deaths in the tirzepatide cohort than in the placebo group. "Death from any cause occurred in 19 patients in the tirzepatide group and in 15 patients in the placebo group (hazard ratio, 1.25; 95% CI, 0.63 to 2.45)." A 25% increased mortality with tirzepatide in deaths from any cause!

There were 8 deaths adjudicated to cardiovascular causes with tirzepatide versus only 5 in the placebo group. A whopping 58% excess deaths with tirzepatide.

Now comes the kicker. The left ventricle ejection fraction was 60% in both groups; the median NT pro BNP level was less than 200 pg/ml (indicating mild heart failure), and walking distance was more than 300 m in both groups. More than 70% were in NYHA class II.

But check the media coverage. Not one headline warns of an increase in deaths with Mounjaro. These people could have easily improved their symptoms with some exercise and diet control; both would not entail an expenditure of $1000 to $1200 per month with the added bonus of a potential death that cannot be explained by the researchers or the company (Eli Lilly) that funded the study.

Astonishingly, even the New England Journal of Medicine willingly and brazenly agrees to be included in the racket by concluding that "Treatment with tirzepatide led to a lower risk of composite of death from cardiovascular causes or worsening heart failure than placebo and improved health status in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity.

Nothing could be more false. If the covid vaccines don't get you, a military helicopter will; if the helicopter fails, tirzepatide could. The FDA will soon expand the indication of Mounjaro to include treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fractions in those who are obese. Remember the follow-up was a mere 2 years in this trial, and worse, is this a signal of a broad effect of the drug?