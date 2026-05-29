Requiring the Delhi Gymkhana Club to be evicted on the basis of security risks or its status as a colonial vestige is nearly preposterous. It is not a security hazard, as the prime minister will shortly relocate to a new residence.



Eliminating colonial vestiges or relics serves no purpose. How many additional relics do you level up? India Gate, Gateway of India, Teen Murti Bhawan, Connaught Place, Rashtrapati Bhawan, and Parliament House?



The absurdity is revealed when we mandate that no game developed by the English be played. Should we also eliminate cricket, hockey, and football?



Instead, it is imperative that the youth be cautioned to avoid division in order to prevent foreign occupation. This almost appears to be a deflection from the real pressing concerns that the public is confronted with.

