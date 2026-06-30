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India needs to tackle scams and tuberculosis with utmost urgency.

Stealing billions of rupees in cash, gold, silver, and jewellery from the Ram Temple is unacceptable.
Dr. Deepak Natarajan's avatar
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
Jun 30, 2026

India has the largest chunk of TB patients in the world. There are more than 2.7 million new cases of TB each year in India, with 900 deaths each day. Around 5% of patients have drug resistant TB ,which can be challenging to treat.

A South African study shows that a pragmatic 6-month treatment schedule for drug resistant TB is not inferior to standard therapy ranging from 9 to 18 months.

On an equally serious note the theft of about 5 billion rupees from donations and offerings made to the Ram Mandir is a major tragedy. To embezzle from the Temple of Temples , which was made after 500 years, and after enormous fire and fury is beyond belief.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2503687?__cf_chl_f_tk=noF.b7SefVDRDiXEoF9v4N1aOiavV3a08eDc6KT_0Og-1782804975-1.0.1.1-rSMc2zrO5e3YlnqVSmTBsxWKP6RsJ5y1tqKs0Qr3GPQ

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