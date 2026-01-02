Dr.’s Substack

Dr.’s Substack

Infants in Delhi face significant health risks due to Bad Air.

Jan 02, 2026

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2843175

https://des.delhi.gov.in/des/birth-death-registration-reports

Amazingly, most people don't grasp the effects of poor air; the figures simply don't bother them.

A recent study found that babies born to women exposed to high PM 2.5 levels were lighter. Infant mortality increases with low birth weight. In the study, the average 2.5 level was 8.4 mcg; in Delhi, it's over 150.

The infant mortality rate in Delhi is 22 (as per official figures) compared to 1.4 in Beijing!

Who in his right mind would wish that babies suffer?

