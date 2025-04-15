Not a day passes without a new sordid story from the USA. The latest scandal involves a young Latin American male who has been ejected into one of the most hellish prisons in the world in El Salvador.

This young man entered America as a 15-year-old man; he lived for 15 years, got married, and had children. He did not shoplift, steal a car, or assault any woman. He in fact has no criminal record. Somehow, American authorities identified him as a member of a criminal gang and forcefully sent him to the infamous kill centre in El Salvador.

The Supreme Court received an appeal after two lower courts ruled that the ejection was incorrect. The Supreme Court of America ordered the current administration to "facilitate" this poor man's return, but they did not emphasise a date.

El Salvador's president has refused to oblige; he has publicly stated in the Oval Office that he will neither return nor release him. He considers the suggestion "preposterous" and has absolutely no desire to "smuggle a terrorist."

The US Justice Department had initially alleged the person concerned was connected to the MS-13 gang.

As of now, no one knows the physical status of Mr Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia. It is unclear whether Mr Garcia is still alive or not. His wife and three children must be living in sheer terror.

However, the esteemed new president of America, when asked about Mr. Kilmar Garcia, responded that those voicing apprehension were "sick people." This is undoubtedly the most uncivil president in US history. My commentary regarding him may disturb certain Americans, especially those affiliated with his political party. This is the unfortunate reality. The Oval Office has, for many observers, transformed into a grotesque exhibition of ignorance and egregious conduct.

The last two years have confirmed that America has become so desensitised that it views the slaughter of babies as normal and inevitable. When informed about the murder of thousands of children, the self-styled political and social expert, Douglas Murray, responded casually, referring to it as "war". Crucially, it took 2 hours into the so-called "debate" for Dave Smith to refer to the killing of children. Professor Murray had absolutely no credible answer. Ironically, Murray, while lecturing Mr Rogan about getting real "experts" on his shows, did not mention even once a single academic book on the history of Palestine. We are presented with a "debate" that lasts more than 3 hours; there are 2 participants with one moderator, but nobody refers to the fact that the land with no people began absorbing people with no land almost a century ago.

You know no one is serious if a discussion on Palestine begins with 7th October ( which was condemnable ). But there is some cruel history that precedes this date by decades. The focus on this date is a recurring theme in most talk shows and podcasts. Unfortunately, The Joe Rogan Experience was no different. Mr Piers Morgan has done many shows but astutely always manages to bury the dates. The audience remains unaware that the Israeli militia cruelly and forcefully evacuated hundreds of thousands from their homes in 1948. Hundreds of villages suffered destruction in the process. Predictably, the Brits looked on as they did during the tragic calamity of the Great Partition that took place in South Asia almost at the same time.

But I would rather not deflect from the main issue here. Who would have thought that in the land of the free and the brave, one day its people will become completely oblivious to the murder of thousands of babies and children? How can you justify shooting more than 300 bullets at a petrified six-year-old girl? How do you look the other way and move on? The result is a gradual increase in desensitisation to brutality.

It's no surprise that Mr Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia's current condition remains unknown. The Gestapo, Stalinists, and even Chairman Mao's Red Guard are not involved. The mob or the mafia are not involved either. This is the power of the United States of America's government, displaying a level of callousness and lack of sympathy that has never been so boldly demonstrated. The public remained unaware of many past acts of savagery. They were considered embarrassments and therefore concealed from the public.

We have entered an entirely new phase in international relations and conduct. Brute force is the mantra. No one is concerned. No one cares. We carry on with our empty lives, not appreciating that death will eventually embrace each one of us. How else could the world witness the complete destruction of a region that once housed over 2 million people and the brutal murder of thousands of its inhabitants? Gaza has reached its end. It has come to an absolute and complete end. And Mr Douglas Murray, along with the American president, knows of it; hence their complete detachment.

It is unsurprising that Mr Kilmar Garcia can be unlawfully expelled from America; the presidents of El Salvador and the United States make light of the situation. After all, Mr. Trump now has the moral responsibility to save 350 million Americans, and he also has the license to do whatever he pleases. Importantly, wherever he pleases. Incarcerate whoever and however many he desires.

A warden of the torture prison in El Salvador allegedly said that no one ever leaves. That makes one wonder what the situation implies for international events like the next Summer Olympics and the Soccer World Cup, which are spread across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Before attempting to justify the ongoing genocide with glib statements, I would respectfully recommend that at least one credible book on the history of Palestine be read. I am certain. Mr. Trump would not hesitate for a moment to send me to the El Salvadorian penitentiary for proposing the aforementioned. I am fortunate to be within the borders of India.

The Douglas Murrays , however, will persist in intellectualising and defending Trump's misfeasance in the most eloquent manner possible, while his oily toadies will laud him throughout. Gaza will never be the same again, and neither will American "democracy".