Many drugs are available to treat high blood pressure, but about 20% of individuals with this condition exhibit apparent resistant hypertension. This means that their systolic and diastolic blood pressure doesn't go down to less than 130/80 mmHg, even after introducing changes to their lifestyle and taking the highest doses of three or more drugs, such as a diuretic, a renin–angiotensin system blocker, and a calcium-channel blocker. The first test should rule out pseudo-resistant hypertension by checking blood pressure outside of office hours, not taking antihypertensive drugs as prescribed, and secondary hypertension.

A new drug has recently entered the market; it inhibits the production of aldosterone by targeting the enzyme aldosterone synthase. Last year an editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) cautioned against the development of an increase in potassium levels in the blood (hyperkalemia). The drug mentioned was baxdrostat, and the writer of the editorial warned that using the medication together with a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist could raise the risk of hyperkalemia. An MRA is commonly prescribed in cases of resistant hypertension.

The NEJM has made it a habit of publishing industry-sponsored studies that leave a giant gap in the data reported and the conclusions drawn. The latest such study is a small randomised trial, including only 285 participants with resistant or uncontrolled hypertension. The new pill is an aldosterone synthase inhibitor by the name of lorundrostat. Patients with uncontrolled hypertension receive Lorundrostat to lower their blood pressure below 130/80 mm Hg. Lorundrostat prevents sodium or salt retention, as well as water retention, by blocking the aldosterone-making enzyme.

The problem, however, is that, as with baxdrostat, lorundostat increases potassium levels in the blood in 5% to 7% of patients. We have to keep reminding ourselves that in the modern world there are hundreds of millions of people with raised blood pressure, especially when you maintain the treating threshold at 130/80 mm Hg.

This was a phase 2b, multi-center, prospective, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled trial at 103 sites within the United States. The trial enrolled adults 18 years of age or older who were receiving stable doses of two to five antihypertensive medications and had a systolic blood pressure between 140 and 180 mm Hg and a diastolic blood pressure between 65 and 110 mm Hg—or a diastolic blood pressure between 90 and 110 mm Hg, regardless of systolic blood pressure—as measured with an automated device during an office visit.

After 3 weeks of the standardised regimen and a concomitant single-blind run-in period in which all participants also received placebos, blood pressure monitoring over 24 hours under ambulatory conditions was performed. Participants whose blood pressure remained too high (defined as an average systolic blood pressure between 130 and 180 mm Hg or an average diastolic blood pressure over 80 mm Hg) were randomly split into three groups: one group got a daily placebo, another group received 50 mg of lorundrostat every day for 12 weeks, and the last group started with 50 mg of lorundrostat daily for at least 4 weeks, which could increase to 100 mg daily for the next 8 weeks if their office systolic blood pressure was 130 mm Hg or higher at week 4.

The authors do not mention any form of non-pharmaceutical intervention, such as exercise, obesity correction, avoidance of excess alcohol, or intake of an NSAID for relief of pain, etc.

Hyperkalemia was defined as a serum potassium level above 5.5 mmol per litre. 5% to 7% of cases show hyperkalemia, which is a serious condition. Hyperkalaemia due to any cause can be life-threatening. Severe hyperkalemia may present with no ECG changes in almost 50% of patients and requires treatment in an intensive care unit setting. I am embedding a case report of a patient with an acute heart attack accompanied by hyperkalemia. The report summarises the management of hyperkalemia. The incident occurred in 2011, but the case highlights the potential dangers with elevated potassium levels. This raises the question: why would doctors administer a medication that can lead to hyperkalemia in 5% to 7% of patients just to lower their blood pressure below 130/80? Hyperkalemia should never to be taken lightly.

The large SPRINT randomised trial, which included more than 9000 participants, sparked interest in bringing blood pressure down to 120. Intensive treatment (systolic BP below 130) was compared with standard therapy (systolic BP below 140). The study got terminated at 3.2 years. The authors grandly concluded, "Among patients at high risk for cardiovascular events but without diabetes, targeting a systolic blood pressure of less than 120 mm Hg, as compared with less than 140 mm Hg, resulted in lower rates of fatal and nonfatal major cardiovascular events and death from any cause, although significantly higher rates of some adverse events were observed in the intensive-treatment group. (Funded by the National Institutes of Health; ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT01206062.).

When examining the study carefully (published in the NEJM), one notes that there are hardly any worthwhile advantages in pulling down the systolic blood pressure to 121 mm Hg. There is absolutely no difference in acute coronary syndrome (0%), a tiny difference in stroke (0.2%), and a minuscule difference in heart attack (0.4%). All differences were insignificant. Cardiovascular mortality decreased by 0.6%.

But look at the serious adverse effects necessitating a hospital visit or intervention in the group provided intense blood pressure treatment. There was a significant 70% increase in hypotension, a significant 44% increase in syncope (fainting), a significant 71% more acute kidney injury, and a significant 38% greater incidence of electrolyte abnormality.

Now why on earth would anyone aim to bring down the blood pressure below 120 mm Hg systolic with so many accompanying potential problems? Are pharmaceutical interests driving this? By lowering the thresholds for intervention in hypertension, you expand your reach. I have come across many patients who complain of tiredness or, worse, even dizziness or collapse. The industry or the NIH funds all the major studies. And the NEJM promptly publishes them. We then learn that the medical journals' peer-reviewing machinery receives billions of dollars in funding.

No wonder a phase 2b randomised study concludes, "Lorundrostat was associated with greater reductions in 24-hour average blood pressure than placebo in participants with uncontrolled and treatment-resistant hypertension. (Funded by Mineralys Therapeutics; Advance-HTN ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT05769608.)” But you have to use a magnifying glass to pick the high incidence of hyperkalemia.