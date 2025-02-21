Most of us have become aware of the issues with the military industrial complex in the USA. Some people are now beginning to recognise the existence of a more sinister pharmaceutical industry complex. But very few know that leading medical journals are complicit in publishing deeply conflicted and misleading peer-reviewed papers.

Regrettably, the New England Journal of Medicine has developed a practice of publishing papers that, at first glance, seem peculiar. Recently, the New England Journal of Medicine published a paper praising a weight-reducing drug, which in fact led to a higher number of deaths. Next, another paper on a weight-reducing injection that was used in a few children as young as 6 years was published, but by their own admission the authors were unable to record any lowering in weight in the children. To be kind, both these papers were quaint.

The latest issue of the NEJM features a paper detailing a procedure that, while not significantly reducing mortality, has a dubious record of killing 2 out of 200 patients studied, likely causing stroke in 2 of them, and worse, perforating the heart of one patient.

The procedure concerned is catheter ablation for prevention of ventricular tachycardia, a potentially lethal arrhythmia in patients who have suffered a heart attack (myocardial infarction) around 13 years earlier. A total of 416 such patients were randomised to two groups; one underwent catheter ablation, while the other was treated with either of two antiarrhythmic medicines, sotalol or amiodarone (both freely available in India).

Following a heart attack, a scar forms, potentially serving as a substrate for ventricular tachycardia. Ventricular tachycardia is a rogue rhythm that forces the heart to beat at very high rates that are not compatible with life. The result is sudden death. Most of the patients studied in this paper had been implanted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which is a device that can detect the onset of ventricular tachycardia and promptly terminate it by delivering an appropriate shock. An ICD, however, may abort or terminate ventricular tachycardia but cannot prevent one.

This study was designed to demonstrate whether catheter ablation (zapping the scar tissue acting as a substrate for ventricular tachycardia) was more effective than anti-antiarrhythmic oral tablets such as sotalol or amiodarone.

The authors of the paper concede that "catheter ablation is associated with a risk of procedural complications. These complications were more common among patients assigned to receive catheter ablation as an initial treatment strategy, with death occurring in 2 patients, non-fatal stroke occurring in 2 patients, cardiac perforation occurring in 1 patient, and vascular injury occurring in 5 patients (of whom 2 patients had major bleeding)." Crucially, only one patient died in the medically treated group due to lung fibrosis, but there is little clarity as to when exactly he died. Amiodarone cannot possibly cause lung fibrosis that can also kill within a few months, most certainly not within a year. The patient most probably had underlying lung fibrosis before entering the trial.

The median follow-up was 4.3 years. In the catheter ablation group, 5 patients underwent heart transplantation, 9 were lost to follow-up , and 17 received antiarrhythmic drug therapy (6 patients received treatment for atrial fibrillation, 2 for frequent premature ventricular complexes, 5 for ventricular tachycardia during the treatment period, 2 for late ventricular tachycardia at 48 and 78 months, 1 because ablation had not been performed owing to left ventricular thrombus, and 1 after a single episode of ventricular tachycardia that had been treated by antitachycardia pacing 2.5 weeks after randomisation).

Another oddity is that the race of one-third of the patients studied in this trial was "unknown." And importantly, the patients that were included in this trial had to have had a ventricular tachycardia event in the previous 6 months while not on any antiarrhythmic medicines.

The conclusion by the authors that "among patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy and ventricular tachycardia, an initial strategy of catheter ablation led to a lower risk of a composite primary endpoint event than antiarrhythmic drug therapy" is patently misleading, as there was neither a significant reduction in the deaths nor in ventricular tachycardia events.

There were also more inappropriate shocks delivered by ICD in the ablated group than in the drug group; it was the same with antitachycardia pacing. There were more deaths in the ablated group than the drug-treated group: 29 versus 25.

The study began some years ago, and therefore the patients were not offered optimal heart failure therapy, bearing in mind that the average left ventricle ejection fraction was 35%. Less than 1% of patients received a sodium glucose cotransporter inhibitor; only a quarter were on a mineralocorticoid or neprilysin inhibitor. So definitely suboptimal medical therapy was offered to the patients.

Also, there is hardly any difference at a median follow-up of 4.3 years between the ablation and amiodarone drug-administered groups. Within 30 days of the procedure, there were more deaths, strokes, vascular complications, and major bleeds in the group undergoing the catheter ablation procedure. There was understandably no death, major bleed, or stroke in the drug-treated group.

.All things considered, for the editorial in the same issue, to assert that "today, it is reasonable to offer catheter ablation as a first-line therapy to patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy and ventricular tachycardia" is a bit of a stretch. The fact that serious side effects were seen in the cath ablation group does not support the claims that this procedure should be standard of care or that it is "both safe and effective" as a first-line treatment.

But the assertions are not surprising, as the research and paper were funded by Abbot, which sells the radiofrequency ablation apparatus and the catheters that are used during the procedure.

It is intriguing that the chief editor of the New England Journal of Medicine has stated that minors must be mRNA vaccinated in the absence of a clinical trial, as otherwise, how would we be able to determine the efficacy or adverse effects of the vaccine in their case?

The conclusions ought to be more cautious and measured, indicating that catheter ablation in patients with a history of myocardial infarction and unmanaged ventricular tachycardia events remains an evolving technique that necessitates additional research and refinement. Currently the procedure is certainly not safe and effective in such patients.