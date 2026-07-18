Dr.’s Substack

Dr.’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Leakage of The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to a medical college has become a recurring problem and therefore should be taken seriously.

Mr. Sonam Wangchuk's prolonged fast will compromise his immunity and affect his heart ; appropriate preventive management is required.
Dr. Deepak Natarajan's avatar
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
Jul 18, 2026

On the twenty-first day of his fast to get the education minister to step down, Mr. Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital, in Delhi.

His immunity must be very low by now, making him vulnerable to a wide range of respiratory germs. Politicians and well-wishers should avoid touching him at this point or they could transmit some infection to him that may become a serious complication.

Importantly, his heart may be affected, so the QT interval in his ECG needs constant supervision to prevent a dangerous arrhythmia that could kill him.

The government can show a little more compassion and understanding by firing the education minister. After all, at least 12 innocent young children have killed themselves because of a leak in NEET that has become a recurring problem.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10101885/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Deepak Natarajan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture