Leakage of The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to a medical college has become a recurring problem and therefore should be taken seriously.

On the twenty-first day of his fast to get the education minister to step down, Mr. Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital, in Delhi.



His immunity must be very low by now, making him vulnerable to a wide range of respiratory germs. Politicians and well-wishers should avoid touching him at this point or they could transmit some infection to him that may become a serious complication.



Importantly, his heart may be affected, so the QT interval in his ECG needs constant supervision to prevent a dangerous arrhythmia that could kill him.



The government can show a little more compassion and understanding by firing the education minister. After all, at least 12 innocent young children have killed themselves because of a leak in NEET that has become a recurring problem.



https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10101885/

