Mounjaro has little or no cardiovascular benefits, propaganda notwithstanding.

Bangladesh is running amok.
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
Dec 21, 2025

jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/1108507

https://nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2505928

https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/44/28/2560/7192512

https://thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2819%2931149-3/fulltext

The barbaric lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Bangladeshi Hindu, is evidence of Bangladesh’s implosion and warrants strong condemnation. The act, carried out by a clan of two-legged hyenas, was evil and stupid.

The current @NEJM has a study comparing #tirzepatide or #mounjaro with #dulaglutide in patients with diabetes with cardiovascular risk factors, showing both drugs are comparable in reducing clinical events.

The problem is that an earlier big study with dulaglutide compared to placebo showed no difference in heart attacks or deaths. Hence,#tirzepatide or #mounjaro is of little clinical use because dulaglutide was of no use in the first place.

Instead, simple measures like not smoking, eating healthy, exercising for just half an hour, and keeping weight in equilibrium have been found to substantially reduce diabetes, heart attack, stroke, and even cancer. Why take an expensive injection with little or no clinical benefit but carrying serious side effects?

