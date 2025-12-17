Dr.’s Substack

Optimal Medical Treatment is best for Stable Angina; Complete Revascularization for a Heart Attack.

Dr. Deepak Natarajan
Dec 17, 2025

If you have ‘stable angina’, then optimal medical treatment is as beneficial as immediate angiography followed by PTCA/stenting. The large, randomised “Ischaemia Trial” confirmed this.

However, addressing all coronary arteries is the optimal course of action in the event of a heart attack; the culprit vessel has to be tackled, and if one or both of the other non-culprit vessels are blocked, complete revascularisation provides better clinical outcomes and significantly reduces deaths and heart attacks.

The meta-analysis recommending complete revascularisation is important against the background of air quality in Delhi; India has a very high burden of heart attacks and ischaemic heart disease. The average Delhi citizen, amazingly, goes about business not very bothered.

