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Orforglipron's serious adverse effects need to be sorted out before widespread use.

India cannot afford to be divided on caste or creed.
Dr. Deepak Natarajan's avatar
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
Jul 11, 2026

With a psychotic US president retracting or altering every other statement, we have stormy times ahead. Divided India, based on religion or caste, cannot afford to be collateral damage. India must look forward, not to the past.

A new medication called orforglipron (which is an oral GLP agonist) is better at lowering blood sugar, weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol than dapagliflozin, an SGLT2 inhibitor, according to a study published in the Lancet yesterday.

The drug company-funded study deliberately ignores the medicine’s side effects, which led 20% of participants to stop.

It is imperative that more trials be conducted before the widespread use of orforglipron.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2826%2900800-7/fulltext?dgcid=raven_jbs_etoc_email

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