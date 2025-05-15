You can be sure that when Prime Minister Modi publicly declares that terror and trade will not go together, nor blood and water flow together, a paradigm shift in the balance of power has taken place. When he goes on to say that India will no longer be subject to "nuclear blackmail," he is directly informing Pakistan and the rest of the world that Indian cruise missiles have struck at least four Pakistani nuclear facilities.

The BrahMos cruise missile jointly engineered by Indians and Russians is named after the Indian river Brahmaputra and the Moskva in Russia. It can hit Mach 3 speed and cover 300 to 500 km, while the latest generation can hit a target 800 km away. Videos have confirmed the precision. The missile struck tunnel openings in the Kirana Hills, which contained not only ammunition and ordnance depots of the Pakistani army but also served as the largest storehouse of its nuclear arsenal. The strikes were validated by earth trembling at Richter scales between 4 and 6. The local population is being evacuated, and there are reports of boron carbide being transported to Pakistan.

Nuclear radiation situations have demonstrated the importance of boron carbide as a protective material against neutrons. Due to its low weight, high durability, and ability to absorb neutrons well, it is a better choice than standard shielding materials. Boron carbide is essential for protecting people and things in fields like health, aerospace, and nuclear energy because it uses the special property of the boron-10 isotope to grab neutrons.

We also know that American radiation-sensing aircraft are patrolling Pakistani airspace in these areas, which further confirms there has been a nuclear leak. The strike has sealed off the nuclear installations in the hills by hitting most tunnel openings.

The Pakistanis have been waging a proxy terror war for decades in India. The latest atrocious incident in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists, mostly Hindus, were gunned down in cold blood, was the last straw for the current government. Only men were shot at point-blank in front of their wives after confirming they were Hindus. Any self-respecting government in any country could not allow this barbarism to persist unchecked.

The incident occurred shortly after General Asim Munir, the chief of the Pakistani army, made one of the most absurd speeches, repeating what Mohammad Ali Jinnah had stated repeatedly in the 1940s: that Hindus and Muslims were two distinct nations with distinct arts and architecture, languages, literature, laws, and cultures. The seeds of dividing Hindus and Muslims in undivided India were sown by the Morley-Minto Reforms (1909) more than a century ago, which introduced separate electorates for non-Muslims and Muslims. Separate electorates were cemented by the Lucknow Pact and later by the Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms in 1919.

Ultimately, these changes led to the partition of India and Pakistan, with Jinnah gaining complete control over the second state for his purposes. Pakistan currently has a Muslim population that exceeds 96%, so General Munir's parroting the 2-state theory is more than daft; it is plain stupid. East Pakistan disengaged itself from Pakistan with considerable help from Indian defence forces in 1971–72. This was a spectacular win for the Indian army despite all efforts by Western powers to thwart a historic, spectacular military victory. The 1971 war between India and Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh was further evidence that religious principles cannot and should not serve as the sole foundation for nations. It would be well to remember that during those turbulent times, the Americans were extremely irate and did not hesitate to order their 7th fleet into the Bay of Bengal to intimidate India into submission. America, along with Britain and most Western nations, demanded a ceasefire through the UN Security Council, but Russia stood firm with India. Russia's veto allowed the Indian forces to complete the job of creating Bangladesh. There also were reports of American and British submarines prowling the seas on both sides of the Indian coastlines. To counter them the Russians dispatched some submarines of their own.

General Asim Munir seems oblivious to the fact that the subcontinent has already been trifurcated, first on the basis of religion, and the second time not because of separate religions but because of a different language. General Munir seems to be deluding himself that he can create yet another division on the lines of religion in India. Munir's attempt to incite sectarian violence in India through the brazen slaughter of individuals appears to have gone awry. Indian Muslims have been equally horrified by the senseless killings and have loudly expressed their anger and outrage. India demonstrates that the two-nation theory is completely unfounded; approximately 14.2% of its population are Muslims, and their quality of life is comparable to that of other communities, most of which are 80% Hindu.

The thrust of this article is, however, not a brief lesson in history. The downplaying of the events that have unfolded since India launched Operation Sindoor bemused me. The smashing of 11 airbases with impunity surely necessitates interest and inquiry. The Western media appear too stunned to react. Please explain why the Americans were initially not interested in intervening. Why did the Americans all of a sudden become interested in brokering a ceasefire? Could anyone please clarify why the Western media has not conducted a thorough analysis of Operation Sindoor? What accounts for the difference in treatment regarding Pakistani nuclear weapons? Or repeated Pakistani nuclear intimidation? Why is there a reluctance to write about Indian attack capabilities, specifically regarding Akashteer (the Sky Arrow) and the BrahMos missile, which is now manufactured in India?

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) all work together to create and make the Akashteer system for air defence. Artificial intelligence powers it. Akashteer prevented Pakistani drones, rockets, and micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from entering Indian airspace. The Akashteer System, a tactical command-and-control system, aims to enhance India's air defences by automating and integrating air defence operations. Importantly, Akashhteer is AI-enabled and integrated with Indian satellites and is a completely indigenous product. The Pakistanis launched hundreds of Turkish and Chinese drones, but none could penetrate the Indian defence system. Indian projectiles hit target in Pakistan with stunning accuracy with the aid of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), which is the Indian navigation system that has an accuracy less than 5 metres as compare to GPS of the USA having an accuracy of 20 metres. NavIC uses a constellation of 7 satellites, including 3 in geostationary orbit and 4 in inclined geosynchronous orbit.

I must get to the original point that I wanted to make. The world, including almost every Indian, is oblivious to the fact that Pakistan, despite possessing nearly 170 nukes, has been engaging in nuclear warfare against India for decades. Most of these must have been in working order until the BrahMos supersonic missiles blocked entry to a large proportion of them. The question of how Pakistan acquired so many nukes is a trillion-dollar one. Could anyone please explain how or why the West allowed Pakistan to accumulate such a significant number of nuclear weapons, knowing very well that Pakistan's official stance has been that the nukes they have are meant for India? No other nation has ever dared to declare it maintains its nuclear weapons for a specific adversary nation. Only Pakistan has this dubious distinction.

Understanding the origins of the Pakistani nuclear weapons is critical for comprehending the West's stunned silence. Confirming the exact manufacturing location of SARS-CoV-2 is key to understanding its full implications. In 2004, authorities forced Abdul Qadeer Khan to appear on Pakistan's national television, where he admitted to independently collecting nuclear technology and managing a uranium enrichment programme. This claim was significantly inaccurate. The authorities used A Q Khan as a scapegoat. He was the fall guy. In reality, the Pakistani government had developed a nuclear program for military purposes that directly targeted Indian cities. A Q Khan was undoubtedly the key player in stealing sensitive data from a European consortium that developed a revolutionary new method for enriching uranium by spinning thousands of centrifuges at incredibly high speeds. It was a risky method but effective. Khan had surreptitiously noted down the blueprints while he worked as an interpreter in a Dutch company. The consortium consisted of Holland, Germany, and Britain.

America and major Western countries were well aware of what was going on in Kahuta, Pakistan. Successive American governments and the governments of West European nations knew that uranium was being enriched for military purposes in Pakistan under the full knowledge and support of the Pakistani army. A Q Khan had the status of a rock star in Pakistan and was affectionately described as "The Father of the Bomb."

Working as a translator in Holland in 1972, Khan had the fortunate opportunity to gain access to the technical details of uranium enrichment in centrifuges. Khan also quickly realised that the components required for the centrifuges could be purchased from various European companies without anyone tipping off the International Atomic Energy Agency. Both American and British intelligence analysts knew of these expensive purchases. However, they chose to remain silent and ignore the situation. The Americans, under President Ronald Reagan, made it official policy, albeit secret and withheld from Congress, to allow the Pakistanis to pursue their nuclear program as long as they cooperated in the war against Russia, which had invaded Afghanistan.

Clearly, Reagan showed no concern for India's well-being while supporting Pakistan's nuclear program, which was solely directed at India. Maybe the reason was that, in the event of fatalities, it would be non-Europeans who would be the victims. Successive American administrations and Western governments may have adopted the same attitude. Such behaviours can only explain the stunned silence of Western governments and the media. They must be squirming in their seats right now. There must be tens of thousands of news reports, columns, and podcasts on the Ukraine-Russian war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Yet the virtual permanent disabling of Pakistani nuclear sites by Indian-made supersonic missiles hardly creates a ripple in the Western media. What might be the underlying psychology behind this apparent indifference?

This indifference stems from the guilt and fear that the world will eventually uncover the hypocrisy and duplicity of Western governments dating back to the 1970s. Both the Pakistani nukes and the tacit support and funds provided by Western governments have come to light. Sadly, the chief culprit has been the USA. In India, there are rumours that a significant number of these nukes may not be Pakistani but rather American. They were placed in Pakistan to counter the Russians. But the claim may be too much of a stretch.

However, the Americans tipped off the Pakistanis on many occasions about the possibility of being snared by American customs while importing components for their nuke programme. The world was prevented from knowing that Pakistan had cold-tested a nuclear device in 1983 and hot-tested one in 1984 with the help of the Chinese. The Chinese supplied Islamabad with radioactive isotopes and nuclear weapons blueprints. American companies got hundreds of millions of dollars of business from Chinese contractors.

Therefore, it is astonishing that, during the current conflict between India and Pakistan, neither Indian nor Western strategic analysts have drawn attention to the fact that the entire Pakistani nuclear programme is dependent on American money and Western indulgence. Undoubtedly, China has significantly contributed to the development of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, a topic that receives frequent discussion and writing. However, people completely overlook American complicity.

We should keep in mind that Americans have not only supported Pakistani nuclear ambitions but also directly or indirectly funded Pakistani terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The Indian public possesses the maturity to receive the truth. For me, every American president since Jimmy Carter has been a bitter disappointment. They all knew of the Pakistani clandestine nuclear program aimed directly at India, but they never bothered to disarm them.

Kissinger's infamous quote, "It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal," may have some relevance to India's situation, but it's important to acknowledge that the world is rapidly evolving into a multipolar planet, with India occupying a solid position. India will have to navigate through challenging waters, but it has the intellect, might, and will to do so. Operation Sindoor is evidence of its capabilities and its emergence as a power that should be regarded seriously, regardless of the presence of the United States.