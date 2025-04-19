Why must RFK Jr smile while standing next to the Israeli flag when the world is enthralled with the recently revealed details of Israel's direct or indirect involvement in the assassination of his uncle, who was also the US president? To say the least, this situation is quite peculiar.

In his latest press conference, he informs us that the rate of autism keeps getting higher. It is up from 1 in 10000 to 1 in 31 children and 1 in 12.5 in California.

Despite years of vaccination scepticism, RFK Jr. fell short of naming childhood vaccines as the sole or main culprits.

Kennedy stressed that "environmental toxins"—including mould, pesticides, food additives, medications, and parental obesity—are the cause of autism. So far, so good.

He announced plans for a series of new studies through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate these environmental exposures and expected some answers by September of this year. RFK Jr was being prudent and politically correct by not attributing vaccines as the cause of the increase in autism rates in children.

Previous establishments, along with legacy media, have maintained that the increased incidence of autism is due to better detection, broader criteria, and more public awareness, rather than a sudden rise in children actually developing autism.

"We're going to look at vaccines, but we're going to look at everything," Kennedy said during an interview with Fox News. "Everything is on the table: our food system, our water, our air, different ways of parenting, all the kinds of changes that may have triggered this epidemic."

RFK Jr should have used the opportunity to speak from the podium as the health secretary by presenting some critique of the two major studies from Denmark that failed to record any association of the MMR vaccines with autism in children. Critics have pointed out that the 2002 Madsen study, which included 537,303 children, understated the true incidence of autism due to misclassification. The other weakness was that it was impossible to rule out the chance that another vaccine didn't harm the MMR unvaccinated group.

Crucially, a review of the clinical records for only 40 of the 316 children with autistic disorders was inadequate.

Children in the unvaccinated group underwent a mean of 5.0 years of follow-up as compared with 3.7 years in the vaccinated group. This difference decreased the probability of detecting autism in a vaccinated child compared to an unvaccinated child.

Madsen's response to the above critique was, "We do not claim to have proven that MMR vaccination can never cause autism. We can state only that we find nothing in our data to support the hypothesis that MMR causes autism. We cannot rule out the existence of a susceptible subgroup with an increased risk of autism if vaccinated, but such a subgroup must be small."

The 2019 paper, once again from Denmark, did not find an association between autism and the MMR vaccine. But vaccine sceptics pointed out similar flaws, as in the previous paper. The present investigation was a retrospective observational study. The study relied on diagnoses based on the registry. Adjustments can mitigate, but not eliminate, potentially healthy user bias and residual confounding.

But what does RFK Jr do instead? Instead, RFK Jr appoints a highly controversial gentleman who is not only not a physician but also has a history of red flags. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and bears the dubious distinction of facing a fine for practicing medicine without a necessary degree. "David Geier is a controversial figure known for his anti-vaccine activism and discredited research claiming a link between vaccines and autism."

In the United States, there are over one million physicians. The American Association of Immunologists comprises more than 7,000 members. In 2021, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimated that there were 1.89 million researchers in the USA involved in research and development (R&D) in several disciplines, including science and engineering. This statistic encompasses PhD scientists, engineers, and graduate students holding research assistantships.

But guess what? RFK Jr chose Mr David Geier from among all the people available in the USA to head a commission investigating the causes of autism. Such an event can only happen in the USA! Some describe David Geier as "a brilliant, extremely knowledgeable researcher with deep expertise on mercury." I will not challenge the surmise that Geier is a brilliant data analyst. Mr Geier has not authored a single book, nor has he co-authored any. There have been retractions from research papers he has written. Maybe unfairly.

Why would RFK Jr. appoint David Geier to lead a federal study investigating the causes of autism, with a particular focus on potential links to vaccines? Why create a controversy? Why provide fuel to legacy media? Who advises RFK Jr? I hope it's not his comedian or podcaster friends. I would have advised a neutral person with impeccable integrity—even someone inclined towards childhood vaccination schedules. Then no one can charge the inquiry with bias. This commission may not end well.

What is the potential role of mRNA vaccines in connection with autism? What is the function of the mRNA vaccines employed? A CDC report from September 2022 indicated that roughly 599,457 children aged 6 months to 4 years received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 440,773 received the Moderna vaccine, resulting in a total of about 1 million vaccinated children in this age group. Have there been any neurological issues with the mRNA vaccines? There definitely have been. Can mRNA vaccines affect a baby's brain? Why not?