I regard January 29th 2024 as a pivotal moment in human history. Mahatma Gandhi was shot three times on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse. The assassination occurred in New Delhi during Gandhi's evening prayer meeting at Birla House. There was a sense of deep loss, but the world moved on.

The events of January 29th, 2024, stand in stark contrast. Little Hind Rajab, all six years old, and 6 members of her family were riddled by almost 335 bullets fired from a tank barely 13 to 25 metres away. Forensic reports do not tell us how many bullets pierced the child's small body. Do try to imagine the size of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl. She would likely have been small in stature. I watched a 5- to 6-year-old Indian boy walk past me half an hour back, in a restaurant, at lunch. The thought of an automatic gun slaughtering the little fellow from 10 metres away made me shudder.

ChatGPT claims Hind was not 6 years but only 5 years old. Two rescue workers dispatched to salvage the terrified little girl also got gunned down. Most of you reading this must be aware of the murder of Hind Rajab. The Pope at the time was not shocked or horrified by the girl's death.

Pope Leo XIV appealed to Israel on Wednesday to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, calling the situation in the Palestinian enclave "yet more worrying and saddening.". "I renew my fervent appeal to allow for the entry of fair humanitarian help and to bring an end to the hostilities, whose devastating price is paid by children, the elderly, and the sick," the new pope said during his first weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square. There is, however, no record of him specifically commenting on little Hind's murder.

Again, most of you must have enjoyed watching the films Gladiator I and II. Who does not derive immense pleasure and satisfaction by witnessing a brave man take up the cause of the oppressed and be prepared to perish for that noble cause? Regrettably, Ridley Scott, the director, has remained silent about the ongoing genocide in Gaza for the past 2.5 years. Scott, in fact, entirely removed the scenes of an Egyptian-Palestinian actress for publicly supporting Palestinians from Gladiator II.

What about the Gladiators themselves? You will be pleased to know that Mr Russell Crowe, Daddy Gladiator I, has expressed absolutely no opinion about Hind's murder or the situation in Gaza. His son has turned out to be an infinitely better human being.

Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) has shown support for humanitarian efforts related to Gaza. In April 2024, he contributed to the "Cinema for Gaza" auction, a fundraising initiative aimed at providing humanitarian relief in Palestine. Mescal donated a signed Aftersun poster to the auction, which featured contributions from various actors and filmmakers. The event successfully raised over £100,000 for aid organisations. I will watch Gladiator II, not for Scott but for Paul Mescal.

Denzel Washington, who portrays the cunning Macrinus in Gladiator II, has also remained silent about the daily killings of Palestinians. Winning 2 Oscars for acting does not indicate any humanity; in fact, it underlines that these people are fundamentally professional pretenders obsessed with themselves.

You make two blockbuster films, named Gladiator I and II, yet you do not state the slightest concern over the systematic slaughter taking place in Gaza. You spend months filming stories about chivalry and courage, yet you remain silent when it comes to the Middle East. These folks are most certainly living in a different universe, thinking that the real world will not catch up ever with them.

Someone should ask Ridley Scott how he would direct a scene depicting the cold-blooded extermination of little Hind and the rest of her family, which included a young cousin. Remember that they fired over 300 bullets from 10 to 20 metres? Human history has never witnessed such a level of brutality before. It goes on and on and on. Never stops. The "civilised" world chooses to ignore it. The Israelis have outdone the Nazis, Genghis Khan, Temur the Lame, and the Bolsheviks. I remember reading in a biography by a Cambridge historian that Temur trampled to death almost 150 children in what is now modern Jordan. But even Temur would not have an appetite for deliberately killing thousands of babies and children. This degree of brutality is unprecedented.

The levelling of all hospitals to the ground was unprecedented. Never before have doctors and paramedics been deliberately targeted and killed. How does one explain the bombing to death of 9 children of a female paediatrician? No nation-state has deliberately starved children to death. Burnt them alive by the hundreds and thousands. This is happening right before our eyes, and we refuse to register these horrors. It is as if the world has collectively lost its occipital and temporal lobes. The areas in the human brain for sight and hearing. Maybe the covid vaccines have frayed our hippocampi, or were they compromised by the lockdowns? The ability to memorise and learn seems to no longer exist.

Why doesn't the act of injecting over 300 bullets into a 5-year-old child cause a significant impact in today's world? How do you possibly justify it? Why does a former American senator and present secretary of health (termed the health minister in India) who pretends to be greatly concerned about the ill health of American children be so callously and cruelly silent on the ongoing massacre of children in Gaza? Again, we have a "gladiator" who calls himself a vaccine sceptic at times and constantly croaks about the 1986 vaccine liability act, but he cannot bring himself to utter even a sigh over Hind's cold-blooded murder. This situation is reminiscent of the Ridley Scott case, which was characterised by sickening and cruel hypocrisy. No wonder we get to read ridiculous pieces in the New England Journal of Medicine on how to move forward with Covid vaccines.

Let's get down to the specifics. It is no news that the New England Journal of Medicine has degraded itself to being a commercial and propaganda piece for Big Pharma. The New England Journal of Medicine has developed a habit of publishing ludicrous drug industry-supported papers. The opinion pieces are no better.

A classic example is the opinion piece "An Evidence-Based Approach to Covid-19 Vaccination" that is so unhinged it borders on mental cruelty.

It begins by eulogising the 2020 COVID vaccines. The 2020 COVID-19 vaccines represent "major scientific, medical, and regulatory accomplishments", according to the authors. They are shamelessly pandering to the health secretary, who in turn panders to the American president. The entire world has realised that conditions have significantly worsened following COVID vaccinations. There are mountains of data on the harms of the Covid vaccines that I will not reiterate. What could be more glaring than AstraZeneca voluntarily withdrawing its DNA vaccine from the market after conceding that it results in a huge number of life-threatening adverse effects? There have been significantly higher excess deaths in just about all nations that practiced mRNA vaccinations; hence, the word "accomplishments" is completely out of order and reeks of odious sycophancy.

Let's examine the next ridiculous assertion. The authors of this piece recommend that henceforth people with even a single "risk" factor could be given a vaccine that has shown production of "adequate" antibodies without the need to check for clinical outcomes. The authors are advocating that a vaccine be licensed solely for eliciting an antibody response without checking whether it prevents infection, stops transmission, or cuts down on hospitalisation. We have already suffered this nightmare when vaccines were mandated based upon the demonstration of immunogenicity but no medium- or long data on efficacy.

From now on, the market will only allow vaccinations for healthy individuals after a randomised trial. Fair enough. But why conduct a randomised trial with babies who are six months old? We know very well that Covid did not kill a single healthy German child in 2020, and the situation was the same in the UK. The authors do not write a word on the possible adverse effects of these vaccines. Not once is any side effect mentioned in the opinion piece. Why so? The most probable reason is that we are being prepared for the newer versions of Covid vaccines, the self-amplifying RNA vaccines.

Why should follow-up consist only of a minimum of 6 months? Why not longer? Why not suggest a range for the duration of the follow-up? Myocarditis may occur in the first week or manifest as a lethal arrhythmia months later. Similarly, an autoimmune disease may not always show symptoms within weeks. The fact that the authors rightly insist on a saline placebo for comparison is a major hint that the new secretary of health has read this piece and given the go-ahead. I welcome saline placebos but would prefer all forms of RNA vaccines are pulled from the market.

Amazingly, the authors still do not know that a healthy 52-year-old woman with normal weight who has had Covid three times and has already been inoculated 6 times will benefit from a 7th shot. This is laughable. If 6 previous shots have not helped her, why would a seventh jab do so? Clearly the authors have never treated a Covid patient. I sense that they are preparing a platform for the saRNA vaccine. I wonder how many people in Trump's cabinet have invested in the new technology.

The new FDA will approve vaccines for high-risk people but demand "gold standard" data for low-risk individuals. But how do you prise out the low risk from the high risk? Could you please explain why the new FDA emphasises the need for new vaccines to address Covid? Why does the new secretary of health get a ghostwritten book attacking Fauci , highlighting the dangers of remdesivir and the efficacy of ivermectin in treating Covid, and not launch a study on ivermectin or chloroquine?

I cannot help but repeat that this opinion piece does not talk of the serious adverse effects of Covid vaccines, including the new saRNA vaccines. For the authors and the New England Journal of Medicine, the mRNA and saRNA vaccines are as safe as houses. Adverse effects of these vaccines that have killed and mutilated hundreds of thousands of people across the world are ignored entirely. This opinion piece serves as a support mechanism for normalising the upcoming saRNA vaccines. The Covid mayhem of the last five years is being scrubbed clean, as has been attempted with little Hind being butchered on January 29, 2024.