It is nauseating to watch a planted question by a "journalist" with puffy eyes and a tacky blue suit ask Trump if he would be remembered as a peacemaker. Trump's answer is equally stomach-turning: "I hope I am remembered as a peacemaker….I am doing this to save lives more than anything else." "Thank you for the nice question. That was a nice question."Trump shamelessly wants the spotlight on himself even as his guest sits uncomfortably on the yellow chair. Trump then rambles on about how many votes he got in the election that made him president. The lapdog, obsequious "journalist," keeps nodding in agreement. Even our own prime minister would have been embarrassed by the obvious grovelling journalist.

The puffy-eyed "journalist" asks a question that will go down in history."Why don't you wear a suit?" The secretary of state squirms in horror at the obscenely loud sniggers; the American vice president cackles with laughter. It keeps getting worse. "Do you own a suit?" This is how the new American boorish "alternate media" treats a head of state in the thick of war against one of the mightiest defence forces on the planet. You cannot, frankly, get more stupid than this.

This article does not delve deeply into the pros and cons of the Ukraine war. It is neither an attempt to justify the position that Zelensky has adopted in the last 3 years. There are numerous well-known and much better-followed geopolitical experts who can do that. However, Zelensky's sheer courage remains undeniable. The man has withstood the might of the Russian military, day after day, for three long calendar years. American and European intelligence must have foiled numerous assassination attempts against the man. Granted, he has received hundreds of billions of dollars from Americans and Europeans, in addition to massive logistical support. However, it is undeniable that he has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. Tremendous mettle. He deserves more respect than criticism for the clothes that he wears.

King Charles had no qualms in welcoming Zelensky. That is grace.I don't want to get into the globalists versus the nationalists debate here. I am well aware of the World Economic Forum. I should know; I spoke out against lockdowns, school closures, remdesivir, and of course, COVID vaccine mandates. I have repeatedly expressed my opposition to the vaccination of young children against SARS-CoV-2. I have done all this much before Western doctors. All is on record. Thanks to YouTube.

"He is all dressed up today," spoke a boorish Trump as he welcomed Zelensky. He pointed at Zelensky as he said the disparaging and insulting words.The American president has apparently never learnt basic manners. Even an illiterate Indian village lumpen understands the value of extending respect and kindness to a guest, however disagreeable or disliked.

But then Trump will not dare demand from his billionaire brand-new pal that he follow a dress protocol in the Oval Office or in his Cabinet meetings. Trump allows the $250 million donor to dress in the most ugly and outlandish costumes imaginable. The current generation of Americans is either unwilling or incapable of appreciating the revolting hypocrisy.

In which country is a guest considered a God? It is definitely not the case in the USA."Atithi Devo Bhavo" translated from Sanskrit, means "The guest is God." In other wors the bedrock of Indian culture is that a guest, however unimportant or trivial, is to be treated with honour and respect. The Sanskrit phrase could also mean, "The guests are the forms of God."

Now contrast what happened in Washington, DC, with what took place in November 1931. India was at that point a slave nation, ruled by the greatest Empire the world had ever seen then or now. Remember, the sun did not set in the Empire , it was that large.There was, however, a small middle-aged Indian lawyer who had the gumption to visit the King of India and Emperor of the Empire clad only in his cotton loincloth or "dhoti." As I previously mentioned, there is a current trend in India to denigrate Gandhiji, but it is undeniable that no one else would have had the audacity or bravery to meet with King George and Queen Mary at Buckingham Palace not merely minus a suit but covered only by a loincloth and a shawl. It was bitterly cold, as it is in November in London. Importantly, Gandhiji was one of the last to arrive for the King's party and one of the earliest to leave.

Crucially, the King and Queen shook Gandhiji's hand warmly despite the unconventional apparel.

A reporter famously asked, “Mr. Gandhi, do you think you are

properly dressed to meet the king?"Gandhi replied, "Do not worry about my clothes. The King has enough clothes on for both of us.”Gandhiji declined to tell what the King told him. "It would not be dignified," he told afterwards.

Asked if the King had given any encouragement to his hope for Indian independence, the Mahatma looked toward Heaven, put his hands palm to palm and said, "Only God gives encouragement, not Kings."

Would Gandhiji have worn a suit if he were to hypothetically visit the American president today in the midst of a gigantic crisis? Absolutely not. He would have worn his loincloth and possibly a shawl for protection. Someone could whisper in Zelensky's ear that it is God and not an American "King" who decides anyone's future. The new world order will not be determined by a king and certainly not by an American "King" beholden to God alone knows how many and to what extent.

The destiny of millions should not be contingent upon a "suit." Meanwhile, it is advisable to acknowledge the Kings of England, who consistently demonstrate elegance and poise. And so do their queens.

Equating not wearing a suit to “disrespect” and then publicly insulting the man is not a lack of standards; rather, it is the absence of any standard whatsoever.