Fissures have rapidly emerged in Republican politics. Currently, these divisions appear to be deepening and expanding. The cleavage site is the H-IB visa program that allows skilled non-American workers to enter the country. It's up to the Americans to resolve their issues, but abusing Indians is not a civilised solution .I am confident that American Indians possess the necessary intelligence and resilience. The present turbulence is certainly not their fault.

Dr. Peter McCullough's perceived conflicts of interest apparently deeply trouble Robert Malone, the renowned 'inventor' of the mRNA vaccine. He makes a valid point when he asserts that it is peculiar for someone, particularly a non-virologist, to claim expertise in the H5N1 virus while simultaneously offering treatment using products from his own company. Malone is quite displeased with Dr. McCullough's explanation of 'gain of function' in the current H5N1 clade, particularly in the absence of sufficient knowledge or even stronger evidence.

Malone does have a point, but when he dilates on the fatality rate with H5N1, I start getting nervous. Malone believes, erroneously, that there is no data reflecting a significant death rate with H5N1. Although the 61 cases (in the US) from last year did not result in any deaths, previous reports suggest a fatality rate surpassing 30%. I would urge the reader to go through these papers on H5N1 infections.

Mortality has affected both children and middle-aged individuals, as well as both males and females. It is immaterial how long this virus has been around.

I must repeatedly emphasize that Ron Fouchier was the one who first made the virus airborne more than a decade ago. Similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus also possesses a furin cleavage site, which enhances its infectiousness and pathogenicity. It is capable of affecting every organ in the body apart from the vascular system. Therefore, one cannot simply disregard the fatality rates.

We know that the lab in Holland received funding from American taxpayers, so it doesn't really matter which lab is advancing the current clade. The earlier enhanced virus must be in a refrigerator somewhere, possibly even more potent.

Given the significant issues we have all experienced with gene-based products, it would be foolish to use mRNA inoculations as a preventative measure against H5N1.

Instead, we should be actively investigating repurposed medicines. H5N1 is also a negative-sense, single-stranded RNA virus. I can vouch for ivermectin against influenza A and parainfluenza, having treated both types of patients successfully in Delhi. All patients recovered within 48 hours. It is imperative that physicians try out ivermectin in flu patients as well as in H5N1 infections. Surely vets can lead the way, as H5N1 is widespread in many birds and animals.

Avoid breaking ranks—focus on finding the best repurposed medicine. Crucially, over a decade ago, a group of Chinese researchers demonstrated that chloroquine effectively stopped H5N2, albeit in a lab setting.