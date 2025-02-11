Currently, there are two individuals in the spotlight: one with orange hair and another who abruptly breaks his right arm in public. This group has done some outstanding things, but most of its actions will depress Americans and the world. The idea of building real estate in an ethnically cleansed Gaza is both wicked and preposterous. Imposing tariffs is guaranteed to increase the burden on the person on the street with little effect on the rich. What could be more frightening than having everyone's personal data with the dodgy DOGE gang?

But I don't want this circus to deflect from the nightmare that is almost upon the children of America. A few years ago ,as plans were being made to inject children with gene-based "vaccines," I raised significant concerns. YouTube banned me for advocating ivermectin, leading me to switch to BitChute. I considered injecting children with an obviously dangerous product a diabolical and stupid thing to do. But no one was in a mood to listen. Not many bothered to watch the videos that I made on the hubris of almost all establishments determined to vax as many as possible in the shortest time despite knowing absolutely nothing about the along term adverse effects. Ignore the long-term consequences; individuals were dying within days of receiving a vaccination or experiencing severe paralysis. However, the regulatory authorities were enthusiastic about vaccinating children.

A similar situation is rapidly developing where children are concerned. We are constantly being informed about the problems with being overweight. I am in total agreement that more than normal weight carries the risks of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and painful knees. It is common sense to prevent excess weight by restricting calories and ensuring sufficient exercise. Most overweight individuals are either unable or unwilling to address their weight directly. No wonder sales of the new anti-obesity drugs are roaring in America, as well as in other parts of the world.

The list of serious adverse effects with these antiobesity drugs is long and formidable. I have mentioned the adverse effects in a recent substack. I have pointed out that the industry's conducted study brazenly refused to conclude that their product (tirzepatide) actually increased the death rate in patients with obesity and diastolic heart failure. Predictably, the substack sparked little interest, likely because the majority of readers are not overweight or obese. Alternatively, one could argue that the article lacked titillation or drama. Let's be honest, we don't miss a day when the new president of America signs some fantastic executive order. There is little time or scope to focus on other matters.

However, a spine-chilling paper published in the medical journal New England Journal of Medicine describes the effect of a GLP injection in children as young as 6 to 12 years old. The drug used is liraglutide, and the children, albeit chubby with a mean BMI of 30, received a single injection daily for 56 weeks at an adult dose of 3 mg.

The authors randomised only 82 children in a 2:1 ratio, giving liraglutide to the treated group and a placebo to the others. As per the authors, all children were advised one hour of physical activity per day and a healthy diet.

Astonishingly, there was no reduction in the group given liraglutide by the end of the trial. The liraglutide group increased weight by 1.6%, while the placebo group had a 10% gain in weight. There was a 2% reduction in weight as early as 2 weeks after study onset, which is a bit surprising. There was a greater lowering in BMI in the treated group versus the placebo cohort (-5.8 vs. +1.6). Why should children who are actively exercising for 60 minutes every day and are also on a nutritious diet be unable to reduce their weight or BMI? This suggests that the physical activity may have been insufficient, and the diet may not have been sufficiently restrictive. What could possibly explain the reduction in BMI without a reduction in weight?

The researchers concur that intestinal problems affected 80% of the treated individuals. There was nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Imagine a child waking up with nausea and then consenting to take yet another injection in his tiny arm or elsewhere. There were three serious problems with liraglutide, including vomiting and colitis. Importantly, 6 children (11%) dropped out of the study due to the side effects, while no child discontinued in the placebo group. Levels of amylase and lipase were raised in the liraglutide group, suggesting irritation or inflammation of the pancreas.

Fortunately, no weight-reducing medication has received approval for children under the age of 12. But with this paper, Novo Nordisk will ensure clearance for usage of liraglutide or Saxenda in children, while Eli Lilly will get approval of tirzepatide or Mounjaro in children as young as 10 years. No one will blink at the realisation that Mounjaro is associated with increased mortality among adults.

Let's be clear. We do not have a clue what this drug does to the developing muscles of the child, the mineralisation of the bones, or even the growth of the child's brain. Should an overweight child be subjected to a daily injection of a drug associated with the potential of producing cancer in the thyroid or the pancreas? It is well known that stopping these weight-reducing drugs can lead to a rapid regain of lost weight, which underscores the necessity of considering probable life requirements.

A systematic review of 58 randomised clinical trials (JAMA, 2024; 332(3):233–248) concluded that, in the short term, weight management interventions result in a lower BMI in children and adolescents. Evidence is, however, non-existent about how weight management interventions affect BMI beyond 1 year after medication discontinuation and about longer-term effects.Researchers looked at weight loss programs (behavioural and pharmaceutical, such as liraglutide, semaglutide, orlistat, and phentermine/topiramate) for overweight children ages 2–18 years.

It is imperative that the new president sign an executive order banning anti-weight injections in little children for the simple reason we do not have the slightest knowledge of the long-term effects of these drugs. Encouraging overweight children to participate in track events, cross country or road running, and the beautiful game of football would be a more sensible approach. There are other sports for leisure; in fact, even playing cricket could prove helpful.

We are staring at the prospect of a world where little children will get injected with a gene-based "vaccine" along with a daily injection of a largely unknown drug whose long-term adverse event outcomes are quite frankly unknown. Let the billionaires take these injections, but spare the little ones. I doubt whether the FDA will pay the slightest heed to common sense; it is too heavily incentivised.

