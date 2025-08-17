It cannot be emphasised enough to users of fat-reducing injections that semaglutide, a GLP-1 RA, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, is associated with a significant odds of nonarteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION) in adults treated with semaglutide. (OR, 3.92; 95% CI, 1.02-15.02). An odds ratio of 3.92 is very high and should be considered alarming. NAION can be regarded as a significant loss of eyesight that may be irreversible.

Another study involving just over 185,000 individuals with diabetes reported a small, although significant, increase in diabetic retinopathy associated with semaglutide. The researchers rightly conclude that all patients with type 2 diabetes will require constant monitoring of their vision while on a GLP-1 RA. The message is prudence.

Another paper has highlighted uncommon but serious vision problems in patients using semaglutide or tirzepatide; the latter is also a top-selling GLP-1 receptor agonist prescribed for weight loss.

Nine individuals reported sudden vision changes while on semaglutide or tirzepatide; seven of these cases involved nonarteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), often described as an “eye stroke”. One patient developed papillitis, and another experienced paracentral acute middle maculopathy. Scary adverse effects by any standards.

Yet another study included 139,002 adults aged 66 and older with diabetes: 46,334 had used GLP-1 receptor agonists for at least six months, while 92,668 had no recorded exposure.

Statistical hazard modelling showed a significantly elevated risk of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in the GLP-1RA group. The adjusted hazard ratio was 2.21 (95% CI, 1.65–2.96), indicating more than double the risk compared to matched unexposed patients. Older age and prior cerebrovascular events were independently associated with higher risk.

Close on the heels of this disconcerting data on complications in the eye with the use of semaglutide (Ozempic), the current New England Journal of Medicine has published 2 papers on a mixture of semaglutide and cagrilintide (a satiety hormone) in tackling obesity in diabetics and people without diabetes. Both studies are double-blind, comparing the mixture injection with the individual components and also a placebo. There is a dramatic and significant reduction of more than 20% in weight. That's the good part and very appealing. The researchers make it a point to remind us that 42% of the US population should be considered obese based upon their weight. Whether the numbers are accurate or merely intended to encourage the public to take the injections remains a matter of debate.

The trial involving participants with diabetes included 904 individuals who were administered the combination injection containing semaglutide and cagrilintide, called REDEFINE 2. The injection was given once a week. In the REDEFINE 2 trial 2018 obese individuals without diabetes received the combination injection once a week.

The problem, and it is a big one, is that 6 participants receiving the combination injection of semaglutide and cagrilintide died. There was no death in the placebo cohort. Four deaths were reported in REDEFINE 2 in the participants receiving the combination injection (from suicide, cancer, sudden cardiac death, and other noncardiovascular causes), as determined by the event-adjudication committee. There were four deaths among 904 participants, accounting for 0.44% of the total.

Injecting obese people with diabetes in America with this combination injection carries a fatality rate of 0.44% and certainly does not seem at all like a fantastic idea. The injection plays on the mind, and hence the suicide. Cancer is a widely acknowledged potential risk associated with all GLP-1 receptor agonists (RAs). We now also face the potential risk of sudden cardiac death. The authors do not elaborate on the sudden death. Whether a special autopsy was conducted, if the deceased had a prior cardiac history, or any sort of explanation. The average age was only 55 years, and more than 40% of the participants were women.

Two deaths were reported in REDEFINE 1, one due to suicide and the other because of cancer. A total of 2018 participants received the semaglutide-cagrilintide injection. The mean age was only 47 years, while 67.6% were women.

It is up to the reader to decide how enthusiastic one should be if two trials with a follow-up of less than one and a half years report six deaths—two by suicide and two due to cancer with a combination injection that promises to cut down one's weight. I have already listed the side effects of semaglutide in a previous piece and, in fact, recorded greater mortality in a cohort receiving injections of tirzepatide.

“Bobby” must determine the most effective approach to navigate the FDA through the tumultuous landscape of GLP-1 RAs and the attendant web of misinformation. Who will heed his words? The Indian health regulatory bodies must remain vigilant in anticipation of the forthcoming crisis.