Nehru, for all his supposed shortcomings, was quite clear about the unfavourable treatment being dispensed to the Palestinians by the Jews under the banner of British facilitation. The Brits who had the Palestinian mandate clearly had a soft corner for the Jewish people, either because they needed to control the Suez Canal or due to religious persuasions.

David Lloyd George, in his capacity as Prime Minister, played a critical role in the British government's decision to publish the Balfour Declaration, which was composed by Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour. The declaration was a critical juncture for the Zionist movement, as it indicated British backing for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

Lloyd George showed support for the Zionist cause, which was often talked about in terms of religion and history. He grew up in a strict Christian family, and his writings and speeches show that he had a romanticised view of Jews going back to Palestine based on stories from the Bible.

Nehru's writings on Palestine, notably his 1936 press statement, 1947 letters with Einstein, and many Congress addresses, demonstrate a consistent position: Palestine was an Arab territory where self-determination was essential, and Zionism, supported by imperialism, impeded peace. He championed a federal, cohesive Palestine with Jewish autonomy, motivated by anti-colonial ideals and a vision of Arab-Jewish collaboration. His compassion for Jewish suffering did not diminish his dedication to Palestinian rights, and his words influenced India's initial pro-Palestinian foreign policy.

On June 13, 1947, Einstein wrote to Nehru, advocating for the establishment of a Jewish state and referencing the Jewish contributions to Palestine and the distress of the Jewish people. A month later, Nehru responded.

“After all these remarkable achievements, why have the Jews in Palestine failed to gain the goodwill of the Arabs? Why do they seek to compel the Arabs to submit against their will to certain demands? The approach taken has not led to a settlement but rather to the perpetuation of the conflict. I have no doubt that the fault is not confined to one party but that all have erred…”







Nehru critiqued coercive Zionist tactics, acknowledging Jewish contributions but questioning their lack of cooperation with Arabs. He argued that the conflict was the result of mutual errors, rather than unilateral fault, and rejected Einstein's call for a Jewish state, as it disregards Palestinian rights.





This exchange emphasises Nehru's firm yet balanced posture, which prioritises Arab goodwill and a negotiated solution over partition.

In the initial years, Nehru consistently advocated for the Palestinian Arab cause. He sympathises with their opposition to British imperialism and the displacement that resulted from Israel's establishment in 1948. Nehru and the Indian National Congress acknowledged similarities between the Palestinian Arabs' resistance to colonial and settler rule and India's own anticolonial struggles.

India voted against the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine (Resolution 181) in 1947, which proposed the establishment of distinct Jewish and Arab states. Nehru was of the opinion that this plan was discriminatory to the Palestinians and was imposed without their consent.

The press statement issued by Jawaharlal Nehru 85 years ago on June 13, 1936, in the context of the Arab revolt against the British in Palestine in April 1936, effectively illustrates that India's initial approach to the Palestine issue was rooted in an understanding of its complex history and the connection to the struggle against Imperialism.

"This revival in an intense form of racial intolerance and race war is utterly repugnant to me and I have been deeply distressed at the sufferings of vast numbers of people of the Jewish race. Many of these unfortunate exiles, with no country or home to call their own, are known to me, and some I consider it an honour to call my friends. I approach this question therefore with every sympathy for the Jews. So far as I am concerned, the racial or the religious issue does not affect my opinion.

"But my reading of war-time and post-war history shows that there was a gross betrayal of the Arabs by British imperialism. The many promises that were made to them by Colonel Lawrence and others, on behalf of the British Government, and which resulted in the Arabs helping the British and Allied Powers during the war, were consistently ignored after the war was over. All the Arabs, in Syria, Iraq, Trans-jordan and Palestine, smarted under this betrayal, but the position of the Arabs in Palestine was undoubtedly the worst of all.

"Having been promised freedom and independence repeatedly from 1915 onwards, suddenly they found themselves converted into a mandatory territory with a new burden added on— the promise of the creation of a national home for the Jews — a burden which almost made it impossible for them to realise independence.

"The Jews have a right to look to Jerusalem and their Holy Land and to have free access to them. But the position after the Balfour declaration was very different. A new state within a state was sought to be created in Palestine, an ever-growing state with the backing of British imperialism behind it, and the hope was held out that this new Jewish state would, in the near future, become so powerful in numbers and in economic position that it would dominate the whole of Palestine.

"For thirteen hundred years or more they had lived there and all their national and racial interests had taken strong roots there. Palestine was not an empty land fit for colonisation by outsiders. It was a well-populated and full land with little room for large numbers of colonists from abroad. Is it any wonder that the Arabs objected to this intrusion? And their objection grew as they realised that the aim of British imperialism was to make the Arab-Jew problem a permanent obstacle to their independence. We in India have sufficient experience of similar obstacles being placed in the way of our freedom by British imperialism."

Nehru's response to the letter from Einstein to him in 1947 sums up the mindset of both Nehru and Gandhiji. Both were champions of the self-determination of the Palestinian Arabs. India had been trying to escape British colonialism for most of the 20th century, if not longer. Mercifully, the Brits did not decide to become colonial settlers in India; most likely, they had realised right from the beginning that the situation would be impossible.

The Indians, who were themselves a subjugated people, empathised with the plight of the Arab Palestinians. Nehru's reply to Einstein clearly reflects this sentiment. The partition of India and the communal riots that lasted for a year and were expected to continue for another year also cause pain. The Brits were eager to leave and were truly not very bothered as to how many hundreds of thousands of people got displaced or perished.

Nehru, however, for some very inexplicable reasons, made fatal errors in his calculations in dealing with the Chinese many years later in 1962. However, that discussion is for another time. Nehru alone cannot bear the entire blame; many others also bear some responsibility. In fact, they have more than a little responsibility; these include politicians (in government and opposition),senior officers of the Indian Defence forces, senior bureaucrats, the Intelligence Bureau chief, and even the press at that time.

Another colonial power has now, or should one say, revised history. The task is nearly complete. And the world looked on, and the band played on. This time, there was no Gandhiji nor Nehru, but their presence would have made little difference, even if they had been present. The world has progressed, becoming somewhat colder and more devoid of soul.

India will manage the latest atrocity on its soil, but whoever has masterminded this attack certainly does not help the cause of Palestine. The West Bank is the next target after Gaza. This situation will also hinder Indians' ability to maintain empathy for the Palestinian people.