Indians have a very short memory. Addressing the ill-defined causes is not critical in this context. But I distinctly remember December of 1971 when India was actively engaged in the slicing up of Bangladesh from Pakistan, perforating the mirage that religion can glue provinces or nation states together.

The United States, for its odd geopolitical ambitions, was a major supporter of Pakistan. Nixon and his administration did not hesitate to deploy 10 fully armed ships in the Bay of Bengal to intimidate India into accepting a ceasefire. The United States assembled Task Force 74 from its Seventh Fleet. The USS Enterprise, the longest aircraft carrier of its time, led this task force. The assembly of Task Force 74 had previously only occurred against the Japanese during the Second World War.

I had just passed out from school and was in my first year studying English literature at St Stephen's College in Delhi University. We only had newspapers to read then; there were no mobile phones or the internet, and TV was a black and white box run by the government, hence censored. However, the news of American nuclear-armed battleships positioned against India sent a palpable chill through me. I must confess I never looked at the United States with any affection after this incident. Thankfully, the Russian cavalry, comprised of their warships and a nuclear-powered submarine, aided the Indian armed forces, swiftly subduing the Pakistani military.

As I have previously mentioned, the Americans, after the 1971 war, made sure the Pakistanis had a full arsenal of nuclear warheads. They armed Pakistan with over 150 nuclear warheads, not just a dozen or two. This incident makes me wonder what the Israelis were doing during these dubious times. The Yanks may howl denial now, but the fact remains the Pakistani nuclear programme was directly and indirectly supported by the Americans.

The Indians are now indignant at the tariffs imposed by Trump. Why do Indians delude themselves that previous US administrations were Indophiles? It is beyond me. It gets positively nauseating when the former federal bank governor general, Raghuram Rajan, counsels on Indian national television that India should refrain from buying Russian oil to escape the wrath of Trump. This is unbelievable drivel. You do not have to be an expert to realise that Russian oil, priced at $60, is substantially cheaper than any barrel sold by an American company. It makes little sense to buy oil from elsewhere, particularly from the Americans. Significantly, China is the largest purchaser of Russian oil, a fact that Trump and his associates have surprisingly overlooked. Even as the Indian prime minister heads to China for the SCO summit, the Americans are tightening their embrace of Pakistan. The entire world has been witness to Trump's two-hour lunch chit-chat with the Pakistani "field marshal", Asim Munir. Trump is leaving no stone unturned to antagonise India. The Indian prime minister will surely ensure that he appropriately revives India's "dead economy" when he meets with Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin this Sunday in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. These three know they make up 40% of the world's GDP, more than the US, EU, or G7. The balance of economic power has shifted away from America and the West. Trump fails to grasp the fact that he no longer calls the shots. The GDP data for the April-June quarter is available; India tops at a whopping 7.8%, China is close behind at 5.2%, and the United States trails at 3.3%. India's GDP for the previous 3 months had been 7.4%. And Professor Donny has the gall to call the country a "dead economy.". Is there a post-Covid brain fog? Long Covid brain fog? Maybe Long Vax brain fog? It is anybody's guess.

So why should a former chief of the Reserve Bank of India parrot the American line that it would be best if India succumbed to Trump's blackmail to stop buying oil from Russia? He makes it a "policy" matter that can be done "quietly" by ditching Russian crude and purchasing the stuff from elsewhere. Surely, the cost of Trump's tariffs for India is too high, and the risk-benefit ratio is unfavourable for the Indian people.

The question everyone should ask is: why is a former chief of the Federal Bank of India so keen on India jettisoning Russian crude? Is it because he was forced to quit by the current dispensation in India? Is it because he imagines himself as the finance minister (finance secretary for the Americans) in the event there is a change in the government? Or is it simply because he is following the requests of certain interested parties who do not prioritise India's welfare? It is indeed a bit murky. Why should India consider purchasing crude or oil at a higher rate than what the Russians offer? Crucially, the Russians have always stood by India, even when it was in the crosshairs of the Americans.

Given the backdrop of an overtly hostile American president and his misguided administration, it is not prudent for a respected Indian economist to advise the Indian government on how to conduct business with the Russians. Especially, it is inappropriate to conduct this from the safe haven of Chicago. The world has changed somewhat, and the sooner the Americans realised this, the better it was for them. Conversely, he ought to counsel Trump against alienating the world's fastest-growing economy, which also possesses the greatest population within its borders.