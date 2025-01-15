Astonishingly, the work by Jim Haslam on the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is not getting the traction that it deserves. One possible reason could be that anti-establishment COVID gladiators, including the 'big fellas,' never bothered to investigate the origin of this "virus." They were too busy giving interviews or advertising the books they had scrambled to write.

I strongly suspect that a group of people who conducted the research for these books ghostwrote or assisted them.

The deliberate disregard for the issue stems from the fact that the "virus" originated within the borders of the United States. It must be acutely embarrassing for US citizens in particular and Westerners in general to admit this is true. Throughout the pandemic, the Chinese have consistently been the target of blame.

The Bat Lady, Shi Zen Li, became an effortless target as she published the RaTG13 paper in January 2020. This virus has similarities of as much as 96% to SARS-CoV-2; hence, Shi had to be the culprit. Let me admit, I had the same suspicions. In fact, I produced two videos in July 2020, boldly suggesting that the "virus" had escaped from the Wuhan lab (that the virus was manmade and had not hopped from nature). Looking back, reading Haslam's articles and (mind-blowing) book makes me look like an idiot. But I was well aware of Baric's work in manufacturing chimeras or combinations of coronaviruses.

Unlike most consumer products used in the US (manufactured in China and other nations), SARS-CoV-2 was entirely an American product, a fact that no patriotic American will concede.

I will make this as simple as possible. Ralph Baric and his team created a new synthetic virus by mixing the RaTG13 and BANAL 52 (from Laos) viruses. The master stroke was the insertion of the furin cleavage site in the middle of the spike protein. This consisted of the introduction of 4 amino acids: PRRA (9 proline, arginine, arginine, and alanine). The new Frankenstein "virus" could now more easily penetrate host cells. The spike needs to break into two for more effective cell penetration.

Shi Zen Li, to her credit, was actually warning the world when she published the RaTG13 virus paper in January 2020 (third week); she was underlining the fact that the RaTG13 virus did NOT have the 4-amino-acid sequence (PRRA), and therefore SARS-CoV-2 was lab-produced, but not by her or by the Chinese, as they did not have the knowledge or technology to manufacture it.

However, the secret back-and-forth emails and telephone calls between Fauci, Jeremy Farar, the British version of Fauci, and other Western evolutionary virus scientists provide compelling evidence that concerned individuals became extremely nervous following Shi's publication on RaTG13.

I wholeheartedly concur with Jim Haslam that the original intent of SARS-CoV-2 was to be a live attenuated vaccine rather than a bioweapon. The evidence supports this; the case fatality rate was around 0.05% across all ages, with only 0.002% in people in their 20s, only 0.01% in the thirties, only 0.04% in the forties, only 0.1% in the fifties, and 0.5% in people in their 60s. The design of the live attenuated vaccine was to infect Chinese bats without causing them significant symptoms or illness, thereby fostering the necessary immunity within the bat community against coronaviruses. A Wuhan lab was testing this self-spreading vaccine on Chinese bats when it unintentionally leaked.

I cannot make the origin of SARS-CoV-2 simpler.

Given that Mr. Bill Gates frequently reminds us that the next pandemic will be far worse, the general public must comprehend the complexities involved in the manufacture of SARS-CoV-2. In the same vein, Dr. Peter Hotez has been predicting a more brutal pandemic.

Therefore, the next outbreak will feature a real virus with enhanced pathogenicity. It will not be an attenuated vaccine but the real stuff. Common sense mandates that we prepare for an H5N1 variant that appears to be “Disease X” that certain people have been talking about the last few years.

The Chinese will not be behind the release of the new virus albeit it could be released from there.