Nothing can be more nauseating than seeing a man stand smirking with a rabbi who belongs to a country that directly or indirectly was responsible for the broad daylight murder of your uncle, who you have kept mentioning every other sentence as you oiled your way to becoming the health secretary.

You abandoned the party of both your father and uncle in the process. That is treachery beyond words. However, the American public has accepted it without question.

You go one step further by standing with the flag of Israel. However, you do not display the flag of your own country. For unknown reasons, the American public ignores the situation. It is surreal.

Fair enough. The world now has ample evidence that America is a broken and fallen country, plagued by power-hungry and greedy individuals. pathogens pretending to be humans.

This is so obvious for an outsider with an iota of integrity.

This is the reason I pointed this out one day ago on X, which has devolved into a propaganda machinery to serve only the impulses of the man with a laminated face, albeit a billionaire.

I must point this out because my tweet has only 286 views after 24 hours, indicating censorship. My greatest concern is the possibility of compartmentalisation taking place. The children on the billionaire's payroll are planning to restrict tweets posted from India within certain geographical boundaries.

Otherwise, why would almost 800,000 people see an almost identical tweet, most likely from the US? I view the latter tweet as blatantly plagiarised. It was posted later than mine. India is around 10 to 12 hours ahead of the USA. Sadly, the plagiariser utters the sordid truth, mirroring my own sentiments.

I have said it before and will say it again: never trust a man who smirks as he stands along the flag of a country suspected of murdering his uncle. Crucially, this man, posing as a crusader against autism in children, has yet to express any concern or sympathy for the thousands of children who have been brutally murdered elsewhere. How does this man sleep at night?

And how does this billionaire carry on with the pretext of free speech on his platform? X not only smells of apartheid but also embodies its essence.

Quite a few will disagree with what I write, but I will NOT pay any subscription to X from now on. I don't care about white supremacy or any other form of oppression, and yes, I can detect an oily opportunist from a vast distance.

One can only hope that Substack retains credibility and standards. I expect the decline of X stocks to be similar to that of Tesla, and deservedly so.

If you want to censor, do so openly. If you need to shadow ban, go ahead. However, please refrain from claiming that X is the platform or champion of free speech. Never ever think even for a millisecond that the Westerners have a monopoly on intellect, wisdom, or common sense. That may have applied in a pre-Mandela South Africa.