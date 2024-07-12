Dr.’s Substack
American Servitude on Full Display.
You have to be completely unhinged to officially declare that in the event you are assassinated by the Iranians, you have left instructions that Iran be…
9 hrs ago
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
15
7
If the Covid Vaccines Don't get You, Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)Will.
Clinically, we divide heart failure into two categories: heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and heart failure with preserved ejection…
Feb 2
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
1
Department of German Efficiency.
Who does he remind you of?
Feb 1
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
1
1:34
Blaming the Black Hawk helicopter slamming into the commercial plane on DEI is not just pathetic but also indicative of cognitive decline.
Now that the woman accused of flying the military helicopter into a commercial plane has come out in the open to reveal she was never on the Black Hawk…
Feb 1
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
2
January 2025
Be Careful of Who You invite into the White House.
The second Trump era has commenced with enormous intensity and enthusiasm; he holds little regard for reflection.
Jan 27
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
1
Biden Pardons Fauci. Criminals Pardoning Other Criminals: An Unprecedented Epidemic?
There is something rotten in the United States.
Jan 21
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
5
1
Do Nor Run with the Hare and Hunt with the Hounds, Particularly when it Comes to mRNA or LNPs.
Bernice Eddy, MD, PhD, was one of the researchers tasked with examining the brand-new polio Salk vaccine, which contained the killed virus.
Jan 18
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
4
Why is the Origin of SARS CoV 2 Still Hidden from the World?
Astonishingly, the work by Jim Haslam on the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is not getting the traction that it deserves.
Jan 15
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
2
Time to Try Repurposed Drugs in Flu Viruses
Fissures have rapidly emerged in Republican politics.
Jan 2
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
4
July 2024
WHO WILL SPEAK UP FOR THE BABIES OF GAZA?
“History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children.” ― Nelson Mandela, anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader
Jul 12, 2024
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
1
1
June 2023
Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis Can Strike Late
An Indian cardiologist recently was found dead at home in his bathroom.
Jun 8, 2023
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
4
1
May 2023
Leading Heart Journal Completely Ignores Probability of Vaccine Myocarditis.
The Australian regulatory authorities have reversed their position on ivermectin, partially and in a sly manner.
May 4, 2023
•
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
3
